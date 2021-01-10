Roll Call: Key votes from the Wisconsin congressional delegation this week

Here’s how members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation voted on major issues last week.

HOUSE

Objecting to Arizona’s Electoral Votes: Voting 121-303, the House on Wednesday defeated an effort to reject Arizona’s 11 electoral votes won by President-elect Joe Biden. Opponents of accepting, or certifying, the votes said Congress should appoint a commission to audit the 2020 presidential balloting in Arizona and five other states Biden narrowly carried. The objection was sponsored by Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Arizona, and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. Nearly 60 percent of Republicans who voted supported the objection, while Democrats voted unanimously against it. A yes vote was to reject Arizona’s electoral votes.

Voting yes: Scott Fitzgerald, R-5th, Thomas Tiffany, R-7th

Voting no: Bryan Steil, R-1st, Mark Pocan, D-2nd, Ronald Kind, D-3rd, Gwen Moore, D-4th, Glenn Grothman, R-6th, Mike Gallagher, R-8th