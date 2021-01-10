Roll Call: Key votes from the Wisconsin congressional delegation this week

Here’s how members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation voted on major issues last week.
HOUSE
Objecting to Arizona’s Electoral Votes: Voting 121-303, the House on Wednesday defeated an effort to reject Arizona’s 11 electoral votes won by President-elect Joe Biden. Opponents of accepting, or certifying, the votes said Congress should appoint a commission to audit the 2020 presidential balloting in Arizona and five other states Biden narrowly carried. The objection was sponsored by Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Arizona, and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. Nearly 60 percent of Republicans who voted supported the objection, while Democrats voted unanimously against it. A yes vote was to reject Arizona’s electoral votes.
Voting yes: Scott Fitzgerald, R-5th, Thomas Tiffany, R-7th
Voting no: Bryan Steil, R-1st, Mark Pocan, D-2nd, Ronald Kind, D-3rd, Gwen Moore, D-4th, Glenn Grothman, R-6th, Mike Gallagher, R-8th
Objecting to Pennsylvania’s Electoral Votes: Voting 138-282 against, the House on Wednesday defeated a bid to deny certification of Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes won by Biden. About 68 percent of Republicans who voted backed the move. All Democrats who voted opposed it. Lodged by Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pennsylvania, and Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, the objection was part of an effort by congressional allies of President Trump to nullify Biden’s victory based on unsubstantiated claims of irregularities that state and federal courts have universally rejected. A yes vote was to reject Pennsylvania’s electoral votes.
Voting yes: Fitzgerald, Tiffany
Voting no: Steil, Pocan, Kind, Moore, Grothman, Gallagher
Adopting 117th Congress House Rules: Voting 217-206, the House on Monday adopted rules to govern its operations during the 117th Congress. The package (H Res 8) would require committees to disclose “truth in testimony” information in real time about witnesses at hearings. This would inform members and the public — before and during the sessions — about any financial or fiduciary interest witnesses have in the topic under discussion. A yes vote was to adopt the rules.
Voting yes: Pocan, Kind, Moore
Voting no: Steil, Fitzgerald, Grothman, Tiffany, Gallagher
SENATE
Objecting to Arizona’s Electoral Votes: By a tally of 6-93, the Senate on Wednesday defeated a bid to deny certification of Arizona’s 11 electoral votes (see House issue above). The votes against certification were cast by Republicans Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, Roger Marshall of Kansas, John Kennedy of Louisiana, Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi, Josh Hawley of Missouri and Ted Cruz of Texas. A yes vote was to reject Arizona’s electoral votes.
Voting no: Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh
Objecting to Pennsylvania’s Electoral Votes: By a tally of 7-92, the Senate early Thursday morning turned back a challenge to the certification of Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes in the 2020 presidential election (see House issue above). The senators voting to sustain the objection, all Republicans, were Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, Rick Scott of Florida, Roger Marshall of Kansas, Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi, Josh Hawley of Missouri, Ted Cruz of Texas and Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming. Hawley raised the objection along with Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pennsylvania. Baldwin and Johnson joined the majority in rejecting the challenge.
Voting no: Baldwin, Johnson
KEY VOTES AHEAD
The House may take up a resolution to impeach President Trump in the week of Jan. 11, while the Senate will be in recess.