Roll Call: Key votes from the Wisconsin congressional delegation this week

Here’s how members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation voted on major issues last week.

SENATE

STEPHANIE DAVIS NOMINATION: Voting 49 for and 43 against, the Senate on Tuesday confirmed (PN1748) the nomination of Stephanie Davis of Michigan to serve as a 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judge. Prior to confirmation, Davis was a judge in the Eastern U.S. District Court in Michigan.

Voting Yes: Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison

Voting No: Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh

DARA LINDENBAUM NOMINATION: Voting 54 for and 38 against, the Senate on Tuesday confirmed (PN1759) the nomination of Dara Lindenbaum, of Virginia, to be a member of the Federal Election Commission for a term that lasts until 2027. Lindenbaum previously worked as an election lawyer.

Voting Yes: Baldwin

Voting No: Johnson

EVELYN PADIN NOMINATION: Voting 51 for and 43 against, the Senate on Wednesday confirmed (PN1482) the nomination of Evelyn Padin, of New Jersey, to work as a U.S. District judge for the District of New Jersey. Filling a seat that’s been open since 2015, Padin formerly served as a municipal judge and a Jersey City, New Jersey, attorney.

Voting Yes: Baldwin

Voting No: Johnson

CHARLOTTE SWEENEY: Voting 48 for and 46 against, the Senate on Wednesday confirmed (PN1509) the nomination of Charlotte Sweeney of Colorado to be a U.S. District judge for the District of Colorado. Prior to confirmation, Sweeney worked as a workers’ rights attorney in Colorado.

Voting Yes: Baldwin

Voting No: Johnson

SANDRA THOMPSON NOMINATION: Voting 49 for and 46 against, the Senate on Wednesday confirmed (PN1518) the nomination of Sandra Thompson of Maryland to serve as director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency for a five-year term. Thompson served as acting director for FHFA since being appointed by President Joe Biden in June 2021.

Voting Yes: Baldwin

Voting No: Johnson

HENRY FREY NOMINATION: Voting 51 for and 43 against, the Senate on Wednesday confirmed (PN1562) the nomination of Henry Christopher Frey of North Carolina to be an assistant administrator in the Environmental Protection Agency. Frey has previously held various positions within the EPA.

Voting Yes: Baldwin

Voting No: Johnson

CATHY HARRIS NOMINATION: Voting 48 for and 46 against, the Senate on Wednesday confirmed (PN1600) the nomination of Cathy Harris of Maryland to serve as a member of the Merit Systems Protection Board for a seven-year term ending in 2028.

Voting Yes: Baldwin

Voting No: Johnson

MARCIA BERNICAT NOMINATION: Voting 82 for and 10 against, the Senate on Thursday confirmed (PN492) the nomination of Marcia Stephens Bloom Bernicat of New Jersey as a Director General of the Foreign Service. Bernicat has previously worked as the U.S. Ambassador to Bangladesh.

Voting Yes: Baldwin; Johnson