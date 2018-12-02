Here’s how members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation voted on major issues last week.
Note: Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Janesville, did not vote. By custom, the speaker does not vote except in rare circumstances.
HOUSE
NATIONAL FLOOD INSURANCE: The House on Thursday voted, 350 for and 46 against, to extend the National Flood Insurance Program through Dec. 7, averting a program closure set to occur Nov. 30. The House last year passed a long-term extension, now stalled in the Senate, that has proved controversial over its partial privatization of the federally run program. Already more than $20 billion in debt despite a recent taxpayer bailout of $16 billion, the program — without reforms — is expected to take on red ink at an accelerated pace as hurricanes and flooding become increasingly destructive as a result of global warming, which the GOP-led Congress has declined to address with legislation. Nearly five million residential and commercial properties located in flood plains in 22,000 communities are covered by national flood insurance. A yes vote was to send the bill (HR 7187) to the Senate, where it was passed and sent to President Trump for his signature.
Voting yes: Mark Pocan, D-2nd, Ron Kind, D-3rd, Gwen Moore, D-4th, Glenn Grothman, R-6th
Voting no: Jim Sensenbrenner, R-5th, Sean Duffy, R-7th, Mike Gallagher, R-8th.
SENATE
U.S. WITHDRAWAL FROM YEMEN WAR: Voting 63 for and 37 against, the Senate on Wednesday discharged from the Committee on Foreign Relations a measure (SJ Res 54) that would end U.S. military support of a Saudi-led coalition conducting war against Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen. That support, which until recently included U.S. aerial refueling of Saudi warplanes, began about 2015 but has never received congressional authorization or substantive debate in the Senate or House. The policy could receive a full airing if this measure reaches the Senate floor in December as is expected. A yes vote was to advance a Yemen-withdrawal measure to debate on the Senate floor.
Voting yes: Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison
Voting no: Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh
THOMAS FARR JUDICIAL NOMINATION: In a preliminary vote, the Senate on Wednesday narrowly advanced the nomination of Thomas A. Farr, an attorney in private practice, to become a federal judge for the Eastern District of North Carolina. The tally was 51 for and 50 against, with Vice President Pence casting the deciding vote. But Tim Scott, R-S.C., said later he would ultimately vote against Farr, effectively sinking the nomination. Farr drew mainly Democratic opposition because of his legal work defending Republican-sponsored voting restrictions and gerrymanders in North Carolina that courts found to be discriminatory toward African Americans. A yes vote was to advance a nomination that was later shelved by the GOP leadership.
Voting yes: Johnson
Voting no: Baldwin
KEY VOTES AHEAD
Congress will debate a fiscal 2019 spending bill in the week of Dec. 3 in hopes of averting a pre-Christmas Day partial shutdown of the government.
— Thomas Voting Reports