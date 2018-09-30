Here’s how members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation voted on major issues last week.
Note: Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Janesville, did not vote on every bill. By custom, the speaker does not vote except in rare circumstances.
HOUSE
REPUBLICAN TAX CUTS 2.0: Voting 220 for and 191 against, the House on Friday passed a bill (HR 6760) that would make permanent several key elements of the 2017 GOP tax-cut law that would otherwise expire after 2025. The provisions include the law’s tax rates for individuals, increased standard deduction, expanded child tax credit, caps on deductions of state and local tax payments and increased deductions for pass-through entities such as limited-liability and S corporations. The legislation would cost the Treasury $631 billion in foregone revenue over its first 10 years, according to the Joint Committee on Taxation. That would be on top of more than $1.5 trillion in new debt over 10 years attributable to the 2017 round of individual and business cuts.
A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.
Voting yes: Paul Ryan, R-1st; James Sensenbrenner, R-5th; Glenn Grothman, R-6th; Sean Duffy, R-7th; Mike Gallagher, R-8th.
Voting no: Mark Pocan, D-2nd; Ron Kind, D-3rd; Gwen Moore, D-4th.
STEPS TO PROTECT ROBERT MUELLER: Voting 227 for and 189 against, the House on Thursday blocked a Democratic bid to call up for debate a bill (HR 5476) now in committee that would prohibit President Trump from arbitrarily firing Special Counsel Robert Mueller III. The bill stipulates that special counsels can be removed only for “misconduct, dereliction of duty, incapacity, conflict of interest or other good cause” by the attorney general or other, most-senior Senate-confirmed Department of Justice official. In addition, the special counsel must receive written notice that states the reasons for the removal and be allowed up to 10 days to challenge the action in court. The vote occurred during consideration of ground rules for debating HR 6760 (above).
A yes vote was in opposition to debating the Mueller bill.
Voting yes: Sensenbrenner, Grothman, Duffy, Gallagher.
Voting no: Pocan, Kind, Moore.
COMBATING OPIOIDS SCOURGE: Voting 393 for and eight against, the House on Friday approved a package of 70 bills that would authorize $500 million over three years for state and local programs to fight the nation’s growing addiction to illicit drugs including opioids. In part, the bill would increase the number of recovery facilities for drug addicts; expand government and private research into non-addictive pain therapies; expand telemedicine care in rural areas; allow Medicaid reimbursement for treating infants born with addictions, and set uniform hospital standards for spotting opiate addiction. In addition, the bill would require the postal service to develop technology for detecting substances, including fentanyl, in packages from abroad just as private carriers such as UPS and FedEx must do.
A yes vote was to send HR 6 to President Trump.
Voting yes: Pocan, Kind, Moore, Sensenbrenner, Grothman, Duffy, Gallagher.
KEY VOTES AHEAD
The Senate may vote on the Supreme Court nomination of Brett M. Kavanaugh in the week of Oct 1, while the House will be in recess.