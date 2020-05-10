Roll Call: Key votes from the Wisconsin congressional delegation last week

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Here’s how members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation voted on major issues last week.

SENATE

CONFIRMING HEAD OF COUNTERINTELLIGENCE: Voting 84 for and seven against, the Senate on Wednesday confirmed William R. Evanina as director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center over criticism that he has been a reluctant supporter of whistleblower rights. The NCSC is the lead U.S. agency for safeguarding America against foreign intelligence penetrations. The vote keeps Evanina in a post he assumed in 2014 when Senate confirmation was not required. After joining the FBI as a special agent in 1996, he investigated organized crime and terrorist activities, and he was promoted in 2013 to head FBI-CIA joint counterintelligence operations.

In 2014, Evanina was tasked with putting into effect a new law prohibiting retaliation against whistleblowers in the intelligence community by revoking their security clearances. But Senate critics say that six years later, he has not yet completed that assignment.

A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.

Voting yes: Tammy Baldwin, D; Ron Johnson, R