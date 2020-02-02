Roll Call: Key votes by Wisconsin's congressional delegation

HOUSE

EXPANDING CONSUMER RIGHTS IN CREDIT REPORTS: Voting 221 for and 189 against, the House on Wednesday passed a bill (HR 3621) that would require firms such as Equifax, Experian and TransUnion to adopt certain consumer-friendly procedures in judging the creditworthiness of the hundreds of millions of Americans in their portfolios. Overseen by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the bill would prohibit firms from reporting on debt incurred for life-saving medical treatments; delay for one year credit reporting on all other forms of medical debt; reduce from seven to four years the period for retaining adverse information in credit reports; reduce from 10 to seven years the deadline for expunging bankruptcy information; and prohibit most employers from basing workplace decisions on credit reports unless they are required by law to do so. Addressing student debt, bill would enable borrowers who are delinquent or have defaulted on a private-sector education loan to repair their credit by making at least nine of 10 consecutive monthly payments on the loan on time. Once the loan is back on track, credit agencies would have to remove the episode from the borrower’s history. Military personnel deployed to combat or persons victimized by natural disasters during the 10 months could suspend and then resume payments without facing consequences. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.