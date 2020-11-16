Rock County reinstates Phase One COVID-19 restrictions as cases rise

Facing rising levels of community spread, Rock County officials on Monday announced the county is returning to Phase One restrictions originally lifted back in June.

The state Department of Health Services reports the county has witnessed just shy of 8,000 COVID-19 cases and 62 deaths since the pandemic began. Positive cases have more than doubled since Oct. 1.

"High community spread, rapid increases in the number of people testing positive, and rising numbers of hospitalizations and deaths are all factors that led to this decision," according to a statement from the Rock County Public Health Department announcing a return to Phase One restrictions.

Rock County eased restrictions when it moved to Phase Two of the Rock County Reopening Plan on June 10. A return to Phase One comes with some modifications.

Under the new restrictions: