Rock County reinstates Phase One COVID-19 restrictions as cases rise

Facing rising levels of community spread, Rock County officials on Monday announced the county is returning to Phase One restrictions originally lifted back in June.
The state Department of Health Services reports the county has witnessed just shy of 8,000 COVID-19 cases and 62 deaths since the pandemic began. Positive cases have more than doubled since Oct. 1.
"High community spread, rapid increases in the number of people testing positive, and rising numbers of hospitalizations and deaths are all factors that led to this decision," according to a statement from the Rock County Public Health Department announcing a return to Phase One restrictions.
Support Local Journalism
Rock County eased restrictions when it moved to Phase Two of the Rock County Reopening Plan on June 10. A return to Phase One comes with some modifications.
Under the new restrictions:
- Residents should avoid gatherings of any size when members are not of the same household.
- Schools and higher education institutions should provide online options and flexibility and also transition to online courses for at least two weeks after any holiday or seasonal extended break.
- Libraries, faith-based services, restaurants, bars, gyms, shopping centers and other service establishments should enforce a 25% capacity limit.
- Salons, body art facilities, spas and pet groomers should limit one client per employee, with no walk-in appointments.
- Outdoor playgrounds and garage sales should limit capacity to 10 people or less, with social distancing practices and protective measures.
As of Sunday, DHS reported more than 312,000 COVID-19 cases across the state and 2,637 total deaths. The seven-day average of confirmed cases reached 6,422 Sunday.
As social distancing progressed into an official order to stay in our homes, Madison has started to look more like an empty shell rather than …
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.