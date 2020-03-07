Rock County Jumpstart aims to boost black-owned businesses

“It’s time for the black community to decide that if they can’t find a job, that they can make a job,” Stevens said. “Creating a business might be the only way they can ensure they’re getting paid what they’re really worth.”

Blackhawk Technical College has provided Rock County Jumpstart with an office on its Janesville campus and allowed Jumpstart to use classrooms there so that they can begin providing education and training to business owners. Some of that training will involve workshops, meetings with coaches and mentors, and an accelerator program that will be offered within the next year.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The first three workshops are scheduled for March 31, April 14 and April 28 in room 2606 at Blackhawk Technical College's central campus location, at 6004 Slate Drive in Janesville.

Stevens, who founded consulting firms Belwah Media and Belwah Strategy, as well as the peer mentoring group Dane County Masterminds, first began thinking about starting a program like Rock County Jumpstart when she experienced how difficult life was for her as a black business owner in the region.