Robin Vos won't say whether he supports absentee ballot drop boxes
alert top story

Robin Vos

Vos

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos refused to say Tuesday whether he would support legalizing absentee ballot boxes in the battleground state after former President Donald Trump spoke out against it.

Vos, R-Rochester, in 2020 voiced support for absentee ballot drop boxes while arguing against the collection of ballots in Madison parks by election workers.

Republicans are working on election-related bills for consideration later this year. Wisconsin law does not currently authorize absentee ballot boxes, even though they were widely used in 2020, an issue that's the subject of ongoing lawsuits and a growing partisan divide.

On Monday, Trump issued a statement that didn't name Vos, but said "Some Rino Republicans in Wisconsin are working hand in hand with others to have drop boxes again placed in Wisconsin. Drop boxes are only good for Democrats and cheating, not good for Republicans."

"RINO" is a term used to refer to "Republicans in name only."

Trump lost Wisconsin by just under 21,000 votes to President Joe Biden. The outcome has withstood recounts, lawsuits and a number of reviews.

A small percentage of voters and witnesses made mistakes on their absentee ballot certificates in 2020. Here are some examples of the kinds of errors that were either allowed or corrected by the clerk in order to permit the ballot to be counted.

Since the loss, Republicans have focused on limiting the use of absentee ballot boxes, which saw increased use in 2020 largely due to the pandemic. Wisconsin's top elections official testified last year that at least 528 drop boxes were used by more than 430 communities in the presidential election.

A bill being worked on by retiring Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, a former election clerk, would authorize absentee ballot boxes at municipal clerk's offices only. It would allow cities with at least 70,000 people to install up to three additional drop boxes on city-owned property, other than public parks.

A draft of the legislation was posted on the conservative website Gateway Pundit on Sunday before Trump issued his statement. Bernier has drawn fire from some conservatives after she criticized Republicans who are pushing conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and how it was run in Wisconsin.

Vos, at a Tuesday news conference, did not directly address the Trump statement or where he stands on ballot boxes after being asked about it, saying only that there is legislation "making its way through the process."

He also defended a letter sent on his behalf by his attorney to the Madison city clerk in September 2020 supporting the use of absentee ballot boxes.

"We wholeheartedly support voters' use of any of these convenient, secure, and expressly authorized absentee-ballot-return methods," attorney Misha Tseytlin wrote then on behalf of Vos and then-Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald.

The letter was in objection to Madison's "Democracy in the Park" event where election officials collected absentee ballots for the 2020 presidential election. No one challenged the event in court until after the election, which the state Supreme Court ruled was too late to invalidate the ballots. 

"Our attorney at the time was focused on saying there are lots of ways you can vote," Vos said Tuesday. "You can vote in person, you can vote absentee, you can go to the clerk's office, you can vote by mail. You certainly don't need to have any kind of a ballot harvesting in the park."

The Wisconsin Appeals Court on Monday allowed for ballot boxes to be used in the upcoming Feb. 15 primary, putting on hold a ruling from a Waukesha County judge. Whether ballot boxes can be used after the upcoming primary will likely be decided by the conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court.

