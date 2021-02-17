 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Robin Vos wants Tony Evers to lower flags in honor of late conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh
0 comments
topical alert top story

Robin Vos wants Tony Evers to lower flags in honor of late conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh

{{featured_button_text}}
Rush Limbaugh, ‘voice of American conservatism,’ has died

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2020 file photo, Rush Limbaugh reacts as first Lady Melania Trump, and his wife Kathryn, applaud, as President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington. Limbaugh, the talk radio host who became the voice of American conservatism, has died. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

 Patrick Semansky

In a potentially politically charged move, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, requested that Gov. Tony Evers lower the U.S. and Wisconsin flags on state buildings across the state in honor of conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh, who died Wednesday at 70 after a battle with cancer. 

"While some individuals may only see him as a popular radio host, he was a pioneer in talk radio, a best-selling author and a commentator who inspired generations to become active in politics," Vos said in his request to Evers. "No doubt, there are people who did not agree with him, but there is no question that he made a lasting impact on political discourse and conservativism in our nation."

Limbaugh, who has been inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame and the National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame, also recently was given the presidential medal of freedom by former Republican President Donald Trump. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Limbaugh has been lauded as a towering figure in conservatism and and media, but was also a highly divisive figure. He has received criticism for making derogatory comments about marginalized communities, including the LGBT community AIDS patients and women. 

An Evers spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to a request seeking comment. 

The most recent executive order Evers made to lower state flags was for former Wisconsin Chief Justice Shirley Abrahamson, who died in December. 

Capitol flag etiquette has previously proved controversial.

Republicans have previously criticized Evers for raising the gay pride flag in June of 2019, calling it "divisive." 

0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics