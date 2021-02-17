Robin Vos wants Tony Evers to lower flags in honor of late conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh

In a potentially politically charged move, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, requested that Gov. Tony Evers lower the U.S. and Wisconsin flags on state buildings across the state in honor of conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh, who died Wednesday at 70 after a battle with cancer.

"While some individuals may only see him as a popular radio host, he was a pioneer in talk radio, a best-selling author and a commentator who inspired generations to become active in politics," Vos said in his request to Evers. "No doubt, there are people who did not agree with him, but there is no question that he made a lasting impact on political discourse and conservativism in our nation."

Limbaugh, who has been inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame and the National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame, also recently was given the presidential medal of freedom by former Republican President Donald Trump.

Limbaugh has been lauded as a towering figure in conservatism and and media, but was also a highly divisive figure. He has received criticism for making derogatory comments about marginalized communities, including the LGBT community AIDS patients and women.

An Evers spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to a request seeking comment.