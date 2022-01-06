 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robin Vos wants election investigation done by end of January
Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman is seen in a YouTube video in 2021.

Wisconsin Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos wants the investigation he ordered into the 2020 election to conclude by the end of the month, even as legal fights over subpoenas issued to mayors and the state's top elections official remain unresolved.

Vos' spokeswoman, Angela Joyce, said Thursday that Vos has asked lead investigator Michael Gableman for recommendations by February "so we can have legislation passed by the end of this session." The session is scheduled to end in March.

A spokesman for Gableman did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

WisPolitics.com first reported that Vos and Gableman had agreed to verbally extend Gableman's contract that ended on Dec. 31. Joyce told The Associated Press that nothing had been "formally written," but Vos had asked for the recommendations.

The original contract called for paying Gableman and his team $676,000 in taxpayer funds to complete the investigation. Vos had said it might take more money to finish it, but he did not respond to messages Thursday about whether Gableman will be paid more.

Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit seeking to block subpoenas Gableman issued to Wisconsin Elections Commissioner administrator Meagan Wolfe. A judge said a ruling on that would come by Monday.

Meanwhile, Gableman filed a lawsuit seeking to compel the mayors of Madison and Green Bay to sit for closed-door interviews or be jailed for noncompliance. Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich filed a complaint asking the judge to sanction Gableman for alleged misstatements about the mayor's response to the subpoena.

A hearing on that case is set for Jan. 21.

Vos and his office's attorney are scheduled to sit for depositions on Wednesday in yet another lawsuit filed by the liberal watchdog group American Oversight related to its numerous open records requests. Vos has turned over some of the requested documents related to the election probe, but a judge this week said attorneys could ask Vos for details about what he searched for and whether all documents requested were provided.

Another hearing in that case is set for Jan. 24.

The Wisconsin investigation comes as part of a broader Republican push nationwide to exert greater control over elections before the 2024 presidential contest.

President Joe Biden won Wisconsin by just under 21,000 votes, an outcome that has withstood recounts and numerous lawsuits. An Associated Press review of votes cast in battleground states contested by Trump, including Wisconsin, found too few cases of fraud to affect the outcome. Some of those cases involved registered Republicans and people who said they supported Trump.

The 2020 election is over. Here’s what happened (and what didn’t)

The 2020 election was “the most secure in American history,” according to the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which coordinates the nation’s election infrastructure.

While some voters risked going to prison by attempting to vote twice or in the name of a dead relative, as happens in any election, no evidence of widespread fraud has ever been produced in Wisconsin or elsewhere.

Yet, many continue to question some of the practices clerks relied on to encourage eligible voters to cast ballots and make sure their votes were counted amid the first election in more than 100 years held during a pandemic.

The Wisconsin State Journal has covered every twist and turn of this debate in scores of stories. But here are a few that offered some broader context about what happened, and didn't happen, in the election of 2020.

Want to steal an election in Wisconsin? It's harder than you think
Wisconsin Elections
alert top story

Want to steal an election in Wisconsin? It's harder than you think

  • Phil Brinkman Chris Rickert
  • 0

The state has multiple, overlapping safeguards aimed at preventing ineligible voters from casting ballots, tampering with the ballots or altering vote totals.

In 'thousands of complaints' about Wisconsin election, few that could be substantiated
Wisconsin Elections
alert featured

In 'thousands of complaints' about Wisconsin election, few that could be substantiated

  • Chris Rickert Riley Vetterkind
  • 0

Nothing in the emails suggests there were problems with the election that contributed in any meaningful way to Trump's 20,682-vote loss to Joe Biden.

No findings of fraud, but Wisconsin election audit questions some of the guidance clerks relied on in 2020
Local Government
topical alert featured

No findings of fraud, but Wisconsin election audit questions some of the guidance clerks relied on in 2020

  • Mitchell Schmidt | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"Despite concerns with statewide elections procedures, this audit showed us that the election was largely safe and secure," Sen. Rob Cowles said Friday.

Tech-backed group spread money around Wisconsin in 2020 election, but Democratic areas benefited most
Local Government
topical alert

Tech-backed group spread money around Wisconsin in 2020 election, but Democratic areas benefited most

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The grants were provided to every Wisconsin municipality that asked for them, and in the amounts they asked for. 

Madison acted reasonably in not allowing access to ballots, Legislature's attorneys say
Local Government
topical alert

Madison acted reasonably in not allowing access to ballots, Legislature's attorneys say

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"Application of the U.S. Department of Justice guidance among the clerks in Wisconsin is not uniform," the memo says.

Elections Commission rejects Racine County sheriff's claim of voting violations at nursing homes
Local Government
alert

Elections Commission rejects Racine County sheriff's claim of voting violations at nursing homes

  • AP, LEE ENTERPRISES
  • 0

“To put it simply, we did not break the law,” the chair of the Elections Commission said.

LRB: Laws did not preclude Madison from giving Audit Bureau direct access to ballots
Local Government
topical alert

LRB: Laws did not preclude Madison from giving Audit Bureau direct access to ballots

  • Mitchell Schmidt | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The memo states that state law gives the Audit Bureau complete access to all records during an audit investigation and federal law and guidance does not prohibit an election official from handing over election records.

Despite objections from conservatives, clerks in Trump country embraced ballot drop boxes, too
Local Government
topical alert

Despite objections from conservatives, clerks in Trump country embraced ballot drop boxes, too

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Drop boxes were used throughout Wisconsin, including in areas where Trump won the vast majority of counties.

Conservative law firm's review of 2020 election: No 'big steal,' but plenty of problems
Local Government
topical alert

Conservative law firm's review of 2020 election: No 'big steal,' but plenty of problems

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"I don't think that you instill confidence in a process by kind of blindly assuming there's nothing to see here," WILL president and general counsel Rick Esenberg said.

Top 10 Wisconsin political stories of 2021 (based on what you, the readers, read)

2021 was another big year in Wisconsin politics. Sen. Ron Johnson said some things. Voters elected a new state superintendent. Gov. Tony Evers and Republicans clashed over mask mandates. Michael Gableman threatened to jail the mayors of Madison and Green Bay. Here are 10 political stories you, the readers, checked out in droves.

Wisconsin Supreme Court overturns Tony Evers' emergency orders, face mask mandate
Local Government
topical

Wisconsin Supreme Court overturns Tony Evers' emergency orders, face mask mandate

  • Riley Vetterkind | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Since the start of the outbreak, Gov. Tony Evers has issued multiple public health emergencies and a series of related orders. 

Sen. Ron Johnson: 'This didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me'
Local Government
topical alert featured

Sen. Ron Johnson: 'This didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me'

  • Riley Vetterkind | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Sen. Ron slammed the impeachment over the weekend as “vindictive and divisive,” and possibly a “diversionary operation” by Democrats to distract from security lapses at the U.S. Capitol.

US Sen. Ron Johnson: 'I may not be the best candidate' for 2022
Local Government
topical alert

US Sen. Ron Johnson: 'I may not be the best candidate' for 2022

  • Riley Vetterkind | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"I wouldn’t run if I don’t think I could win," said Johnson, who is undecided on a re-election bid. 

Fort Atkinson School Board mandates masks following death of 13-year-old student
Local Education
alert topical

Fort Atkinson School Board mandates masks following death of 13-year-old student

  • Elizabeth Beyer Lucas Robinson
  • 0

The Fort Atkinson School Board approved a mask mandate for all students on a 4 to 1 vote Thursday night after the death of a 13-year-old middle school student whose mother said died after contracting COVID-19.

Tony Evers issues new statewide mask order after GOP votes to strike current measure down
Local Government
topical featured

Tony Evers issues new statewide mask order after GOP votes to strike current measure down

  • Mitchell Schmidt | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

With a new order announced, Republicans may be forced to start the process all over again to vote down the governor's emergency order and accompanying mask mandate, but the most likely outcome appears to be an eventual court decision.

'I just want to leave': Afghan refugees speak out about conditions at Fort McCoy
Local Government
topical alert

'I just want to leave': Afghan refugees speak out about conditions at Fort McCoy

  • Emily Hamer Lucas Robinson
  • 0

Fort McCoy officials acknowledge there were initial problems with food supply, but that and other issues are being addressed.

UW System looking at consolidation between UW branch campuses, technical colleges
Higher education
topical alert featured

UW System looking at consolidation between UW branch campuses, technical colleges

  • Kelly Meyerhofer | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The idea is in its infancy and all options, including declining to pursue anything, are on the table.

Gableman threatens jail time for Madison, Green Bay mayors if they don't sit for interview
Local Government
topical alert

Gableman threatens jail time for Madison, Green Bay mayors if they don't sit for interview

  • Mitchell Schmidt | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Gableman has asked the court, which plans to take up the matter on Dec. 22, to compel the two mayors to meet with him.

GOP-backed candidate for schools chief says she's a Democrat
Local Government
alert featured

GOP-backed candidate for schools chief says she's a Democrat

  • SCOTT BAUER Associated Press
  • 0

Deborah Kerr said she has also voted for Republicans and tells GOP audiences on the campaign trail for the officially nonpartisan race that she is a "pragmatic Democrat."

Robin Vos wants Tony Evers to lower flags in honor of late conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh
Local Government
topical alert

Robin Vos wants Tony Evers to lower flags in honor of late conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh

  • Riley Vetterkind | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Limbaugh died Wednesday at 70.

