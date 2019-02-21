Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is floating the possibly of overriding Gov. Tony Evers' veto of the GOP's middle-class tax cut plan.
Vos at a WisPolitics.com event Thursday said "it's too early to tell" whether the Republican-controlled chamber will try to thwart the Democratic governor's attempt to extinguish the plan which relies on one-time surplus funds.
Vos additionally said there's no guarantee Republicans would eventually sign off on a middle-class tax cut at all.
Evers spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff criticized Vos' comments.
"The governor is unwavering in his commitment to deliver middle-class tax relief that is responsible, fair, and sustainable. It’s sad the speaker can’t say the same," she said.
Evers is expected to include his own version of a middle-class tax cut in his state budget Feb. 28 that would be partially funded by raising taxes on manufacturers. Democrats have not detailed how they'd pay for the rest of the plan, but have pointed toward funding from possible Medicaid expansion as an option.
A spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, didn't immediately respond to a request seeking comment.
This story will be updated.