Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos won't guarantee support for a middle-class tax cut this year following Gov. Tony Evers' veto of the GOP's plan.
Vos' comments at a WisPolitics.com luncheon Thursday come a day after Evers for the first time exercised his veto power over a disagreement with Republicans on how to fund a tax reduction for Wisconsin's middle-income tax filers.
The Rochester Republican said it's "too early to tell" whether Republicans will back a middle-class tax cut plan given Evers' budget, to be introduced Feb. 28, will likely include a number of "poison pills," such as a tax increase on manufacturers or an expansion of welfare.
“As we move to the next stage, we’re going to [look at] the numbers, so that’s why I can’t say yes we will definitely have a tax cut or yes we will not. We know we had the opportunity for a tax cut, whether there's another opportunity, we'll see,” Vos said.
Republicans' middle-class tax-cut plan, which would give about 2 million filers an average tax cut of about $170, passed both chambers earlier this month and would rely on one-time surplus funds to finance it. Evers votoed that plan Wednesday. He instead plans to introduce a tax cut plan in his budget next week that would rely on a tax increase to fund about half of it while the other half remains unfunded.
Democrats have pointed to a possible influx of federal dollars from Medicaid expansion as one way to fill the gap.
Vos' comments drew swift criticism from Evers' spokeswoman, Melissa Baldauff.
"The governor is unwavering in his commitment to deliver middle-class tax relief that is responsible, fair, and sustainable. It’s sad the speaker can’t say the same," Baldauff said.
Vos Thursday additionally said "it's too early to tell" whether the Republican-controlled chamber will try to thwart Evers' veto through an override.
A veto override is unlikely because it would require two-thirds support from members of the Assembly and Senate, meaning some Democrats would need to sign on to the effort.
This story will be updated.