Robin Vos supports Foxconn contract, opposes changes that may impact jobs, investment

It remains to be seen what changes, if any, will be made to the state’s contract with Foxconn Technology Group following concerns raised by Gov. Tony Evers' administration that the project no longer matches the original agreement.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said he isn't opposed to small amendments to what he called an "ironclad" contract as long as they don't impact the financial investment or job creation pledge made in the 2017 agreement championed by then-Republican Gov. Scott Walker.
"I feel like we negotiated a really good contract that’s entirely performance based, I don’t know what else we could do," Vos said Thursday. "If they want to try to reduce the amount of the incentive, that’s going to have a direct relation on how many jobs they create and the investment that they make. I don’t want them to make any less investment or hire any less people than they’re planning on."
Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. spokesman David Callender, said any amendments to Foxconn's contract would have to be initiated by the company.
Callender said contract amendments are a common occurrence and, following a request from a company, WEDC will ultimately recommend to the WEDC Board approval or denial of any amendments.
Amendments are most often requested in response to a change in the project, including to the budget, timeline, entities involved, payment deferrals for loans and if the scope of the project has changed in a matter that might raise or lower the original award.
Callender added that WEDC amends between 120-150 contracts each year, with the typical amendment taking up to eight weeks to complete.
Foxconn’s original contract was for a $10 billion, 20-million-square-foot campus and 13,000 jobs over 15 years. However, multiple updates to the Taiwan-based company’s plans have resulted in a very different project.
You have free articles remaining.
The project has since been downsized from making large display screens to manufacturing smaller screens for mobile phones, tablets, notebooks and wearable devices.
Earlier this year, Gov. Tony Evers’ administration told the company it would not be eligible for tax subsidies unless the contract was amended to reflect the project now planned, according to documents first reported Friday by The Verge.
However, Vos said he is more interested in the final results than the specifics of what Foxconn plans to build.
"I don’t know why that would be controversial to be able to say we don’t care what you make as long as you make something and hire the people," Vos said. "That’s why I look and say there shouldn’t be a problem with the contract because the contract is about jobs and investment. It’s not about what you make."
The contract includes close to $3 billion in state tax credits, but the company has yet to secure enough jobs to be eligible for state funds.
Foxconn is required to provide WEDC with an update on its progress and how many jobs have been created by April 1 to determine whether the company qualifies for state tax credits. The company fell short of the minimum required to claim state tax credits in 2018.
The company has said it intends to have its manufacturing facility up and running by the end of 2020.
“Foxconn is in compliance with the terms of the agreement with WEDC, and we will continue to work with the State in good faith,” Foxconn said in a Friday statement regarding its contract with WEDC. “Foxconn is hopeful that we will arrive at a mutually acceptable resolution so we can continue with a project that is important to our company and to the development of technology in Wisconsin.”