Robin Vos sitting for deposition with U.S. committee investigating Jan. 6 insurrection

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos will sit for a deposition with the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol to discuss a phone call he had with Donald Trump over the summer in which the former president urged Vos to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Vos, R-Rochester, was subpoenaed by the committee in September, but sued to block the deposition. The meeting was ultimately postponed until Wednesday, committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Mississippi, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

"That's scheduled today," Thompson told the Journal Sentinel. Thompson added the committee plans to release its full report before the end of December.

Vos' office did not immediately respond to questions about the meeting Wednesday.

Trump called Vos in July in another effort to have the Rochester Republican pursue decertification of the 2020 presidential election based on the former president's false claims that the election was stolen for President Joe Biden.

"It's very consistent," Vos told WISN in July regarding the call. "He makes his case, which I respect. He would like us to do something different in Wisconsin. I explained to him that it's not allowed under the Constitution. He has a different opinion and then he put the tweet out. That's it."

Vos was referring to previous comments Trump made in which he referred to Vos as a "long time professional RINO" — a reference to "Republican in name only," a derogatory term Republicans attach to members of the party they feel aren't loyal enough.

In that July call, Trump asserted that the Wisconsin Supreme Court's ruling that month barring the use of absentee ballot drop boxes in the state meant any ballot dropped into a drop box in the 2020 election should be deemed illegal.

The decision by the state's high court applies to future elections, not past ones, including the 2020 presidential election, which Trump lost to Biden by close to 21,000 votes. A recount, reviews and court decisions have found no evidence of widespread fraud.

Decertification , and Vos' refusal to entertain Trump's call to overturn the election results has drawn the ire of the former president, who earlier this year endorsed Vos' primary challenger Adam Steen. Vos defeated Steen in both the primary and general election, where Steen ran as a write-in candidate.

The U.S. House committee investigating the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol earlier this year subpoenaed former state GOP chair Andrew Hitt and 8th Congressional District GOP chair Kelly Ruh for signing paperwork in late 2020 attempting to hand Wisconsin's Electoral College votes to Trump. The committee subpoenaed individuals in six other states where similar documents were signed.