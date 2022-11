Robin Vos sits for deposition with U.S. committee investigating Jan. 6 insurrection

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos will sit for a deposition with the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol to discuss a phone call he had with Donald Trump over the summer in which the former president urged Vos to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Vos, R-Rochester, was subpoenaed by the committee in September, but sued to block the deposition. The meeting was ultimately postponed until Wednesday, committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Mississippi, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

“The president called him and encouraged him to try to get the election changed, and so we just want to see, from the committee’s perspective, if there’s any more information that we can glean from that," Thompson told The Associated Press.

Thompson added the committee plans to release its full report before the end of December.

“I did not have any involvement with the events of January 6, 2021," Vos said after the meeting. "My meeting with the Select Committee was brief, and I answered their questions regarding Wisconsin’s 2020 Presidential Election.”

Trump called Vos in July in another effort to have the Rochester Republican pursue decertification of the 2020 presidential election based on the former president's false claims that the election was stolen for President Joe Biden.

In that July call, Trump asserted that the Wisconsin Supreme Court's ruling that month barring the use of absentee ballot drop boxes in the state meant any ballot dropped into a drop box in the 2020 election should be deemed illegal.

The decision by the state's high court applies to future elections, not past ones, including the 2020 presidential election, which Trump lost to Biden by close to 21,000 votes. A recount, reviews and court decisions have found no evidence of widespread fraud.

Decertification , and Vos' refusal to entertain Trump's call to overturn the election results has drawn the ire of the former president, who earlier this year endorsed Vos' primary challenger Adam Steen. Vos defeated Steen in both the primary and general election, where Steen ran as a write-in candidate.

The U.S. House committee investigating the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol earlier this year subpoenaed former state GOP chair Andrew Hitt and 8th Congressional District GOP chair Kelly Ruh for signing paperwork in late 2020 attempting to hand Wisconsin's Electoral College votes to Trump. The committee subpoenaed individuals in six other states where similar documents were signed.