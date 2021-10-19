Robin Vos says requests for public documents are an effort to 'torpedo' election investigation

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Tuesday said those seeking public records related to the GOP-ordered investigation into the 2020 election are trying to "torpedo" the effort and he plans to release those records when the one-party probe is finished.

Vos' comments came after liberal watchdog group American Oversight issued its second lawsuit this month seeking records related to the investigation into how the 2020 election was conducted. A Dane County circuit judge earlier this month ordered Vos to release records related to the probe, which have also been requested by the Wisconsin State Journal, as well as other media outlets.

During an interview with WPR's "The Morning Show," Vos, R-Rochester, said his hope is the investigation — which is being led by former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman and was originally planned to be finished by the end of October — will now be completed before the end of the year. Vos did not say if the investigation could cost more than the $676,000 in taxpayer dollars allocated to the effort in June.

“It really depends on how we keep going forward, I mean we are discovering more and more on a regular basis about things that happened in the election," Vos said.