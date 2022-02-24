Robin Vos says Legislature might not put forth bills based on election review before fall election

Whatever recommendations former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman comes up with after he concludes his $676,000 review of the 2020 election, the Legislature is unlikely to act on them before the 2022 midterms, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Thursday.
Vos, R-Rochester, said on Thursday that Gableman, who Vos hired last year, will "hopefully" release the report on the GOP-ordered review by early next week. He has previously said the investigation should be completed by the end of February, which is Monday.
"It is possible" to take up legislation that is based on recommendations from the Gableman report before the fall election, Vos said Thursday. "But again, so much of the information is being obstructed by these new lawsuits and litigation."
"So it might not be possible, he continued, "not because of (Gableman) not doing good work," he said at a press conference before what may be the final or among the final Assembly sessions this year.
Vos added that legislation will come, but overcoming "obstruction" had slowed the election review's progress.
"That's part of the challenge that we've had since the very beginning, that Democrats have thrown every possible roadblock up," he said.
Gableman's review has failed to meet previous deadlines and the former justice filed another petition last Friday seeking to once again jail the mayors of Madison and Green Bay — and now a list of city and election staff — if they don't comply with a lengthy list of demands.
Vos has many times criticized the legal challenges filed against several of Gableman's subpoenas, which he described as efforts by liberals to "obfuscate and obstruct."
A recount and court decisions have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes. Similarly, reviews of the election by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau and the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty found no evidence of widespread fraud, but did lead to recommendations on how elections can be improved.
Vos' comments came before the Assembly was scheduled to vote on a slate of election-related bills that Democratic legislators as well as Evers will likely oppose.
The Senate on Tuesday approved a package of election-related bills that would, among other things, allow lawmakers to cut funding for the state elections commission when it's deemed not to have complied with state election laws.
Evers is expected to veto most, if not all, of the bills if they get Assembly approval Thursday. He has pledged to strike down any attempt to make voting harder in the state.
