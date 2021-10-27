Robin Vos says Gableman election investigation may seek additional subpoenas

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Vos said he is reviewing Kaul’s request for a restraining order but said Gableman may still seek an interview with Wolfe before the December hearing.

“It’s certainly possible if not likely that we will issue those prior to the Dec. 23 hearing,” Vos said. “But in keeping with the judge’s ruling, we’ll ensure that we do it in a way that also gives an opportunity for those to move forward.”

Kaul, who is representing the Wisconsin Elections Commission and Wolfe, issued the request for a temporary restraining order on Thursday, stating that Gableman’s subpoenas were overly broad and “infected with the numerous legal flaws.” Kaul also said interviews need to be held in public before a legislative committee, rather than in private, as Gableman had requested.

Gableman had initially said his review of the election would be completed by the end of October, but Vos said last week the review may be finished before the end of the year. In light of the legal challenge by Kaul, Vos said it’s possible the investigation won’t wrap up until next year. Vos has committed $676,000 in taxpayer funds to the investigation.