Citing a Jewish holiday, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, has requested Gov. Tony Evers reschedule the Jan. 27 special election for the 7th Congressional District.
In a Friday statement, Vos said the Democratic governor's decision to hold a Jan. 27 special election would place the primary on Dec. 30, which falls on the final day of Hanukkah, the eight-day Festival of Lights.
"It is unnecessary to require Wisconsinites to exercise their civic duty to vote on a day they have set aside for a religious purpose," Vos said in the statement. "I respectfully demand that you find a new date for the upcoming special election."
Evers called for the special election on Monday, the same day U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy, R-Weston, resigned the position.
"The people of Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District deserve to have a voice in Congress, which is why I am calling for a special election to occur quickly to ensure the people of the 7th Congressional District have representation as soon as possible," Evers said in a Monday statement.
Republicans state Sen. Tom Tiffany and Army veteran Jason Church have announced their candidacy, forcing a primary vote.
The winner of the special election will serve through the end of 2020 and have to run again in the November 2020 election if he or she wishes to serve a full two-year term.
Wisconsin’s 7th District covers all or parts of 20 central, northern and northwestern Wisconsin counties and is the state’s largest congressional district geographically. In 2012, Republican Mitt Romney carried the district with 51% of the vote, compared with 48% that went to then-President Barack Obama. In 2016, Trump won it by 57% to 37% over Democrat Hillary Clinton.