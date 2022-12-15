 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robin Vos removes Janel Brandtjen from leading Assembly elections committee

Rep. Janel Brandtjen, an election denier who backed the impossible task of decertifying the 2020 election, will lose her spot as chair of the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections next session, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos announced Thursday.

Rep. Scott Krug, R-Nekoosa, will replace Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, Vos announced.

A small percentage of voters and witnesses made mistakes on their absentee ballot certificates in 2020. Here are some examples of the kinds of errors that were either allowed or corrected by the clerk in order to permit the ballot to be counted.

Brandtjen will sit on the Assembly's corrections and government oversight committees next session but won't have a leadership role in either one, according to Vos. Brandtjen was the vice-chair of the government oversight committee last session.

Vos removed Brandtjen from her position after she used it over the last year to provide a platform to conspiracy theorists and deniers of the results of Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election. She has maintained her work was in line with an Assembly resolution calling for the review of the 2020 election.

Brandtjen recently announced a state Senate bid for a southeastern Wisconsin district that Republicans would have to win to obtain a supermajority in the chamber. She is one of several Republicans vying for the seat.

Beyond her committee work, Brandtjen also signed on as a co-sponsor to a resolution aimed at decertifying the 2020 presidential election, something impossible under state law and the U.S. Constitution.

Brandtjen's and Krug's offices had not responded to requests for comment.

Vos' removal of Brandtjen from the committee comes weeks after Rep. Rob Summerfield, the Assembly's newly elected caucus chair, said Assembly Republicans voted in a closed meeting last month to no longer allow Brandtjen to participate in the chamber's GOP closed caucus, citing Assembly Republicans' lack of trust in her.

Brandtjen, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump in her 2022 Assembly campaign, supported Vos' challenger in the Aug. 9 Republican primary, Adam Steen. Vos narrowly defeated Steen in the primary and again in the Nov. 8 election, in which Steen ran as a write-in candidate.