Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Thursday proposed additional accommodations for a state representative who is paralyzed but stopped short of allowing him to phone into meetings as he requested.
Vos outlined the accommodations in a letter to Rep. Jimmy Anderson, D-Fitchburg, after the lawmaker complained an Assembly rule banning a call-in option for committee meetings prevents him from performing his job as well as he should and discriminates against him.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported on Monday that Anderson was barred by Assembly rules from phoning into meetings.
Vos is still declining to change the rule requiring members of the Assembly to appear at committee meetings in person. In his letter, he underscored his belief a call-in option leads to ineffective meetings and is disrespectful to the public.
He did, however, propose allowing members of the Assembly to vote by paper ballot in committee meetings and to allow for a videographer to record public hearings if Anderson finds it difficult to attend them.
Anderson didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Anderson said he sometimes has difficulty attending meetings for health reasons. It's unhealthy for him to be in a wheelchair for extended periods of time and is sometimes difficult to find a personal care worker to assist him at the Capitol if meetings start early or go late, he said.
Vos noted he alone cannot change Assembly rules, and that the full Assembly must vote on rule changes.
"As the Speaker, I cannot change the Assembly rules for standing committees by fiat," Vos wrote.
Vos said he "whole-heartedly" believes in the protections provided in the Americans with Disabilities Act and said he has previously worked to provide other accommodations for Anderson.
Those include the Assembly Chief Clerk's Office purchasing a $3,714 digital wireless microphone for Anderson to use during floor sessions, installation of new voting equipment, giving Anderson's personal care worker access to the Capitol and Anderson's computer and reimbursing Anderson's staff member for driving him home.
Vos in the letter complained Anderson chose the news media over speaking with him or human resources.
"This is an unfortunate way to communicate," Vos said. "It calls into question your seriousness. Instead of resorting to political grandstanding, you could have called my personal cell phone at any time to discuss this matter."