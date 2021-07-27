Robin Vos on Republican call for new election probe: 'I don't know what that would prove'

The highest ranking Republican in the Wisconsin Assembly said Tuesday he didn't know what a forensic audit of the state's 2020 presidential election results would prove, saying two other ongoing investigations were sufficient while disagreeing publicly with a GOP colleague who called for yet another, broader probe.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, also did not commit to providing any additional resources to conduct a "comprehensive, forensic examination" that Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, chair of the Assembly elections committee, called for on Monday. She said her committee would be seeking additional election records soon, but she didn't give an exact timeline or say who would be conducting the review.

"Certainly, if she wants to add extra resources from her two staff people in the office to be able to assist the investigators that we have … we welcome everybody to offer whatever evidence that they have," Vos said. "But as far as her launching her own investigation, I don't know what that would prove."