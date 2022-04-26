Robin Vos: Michael Gableman's review to remain open to pursue subpoenas

The ongoing review into Wisconsin's 2020 election appears poised to continue beyond the end of its latest contract extension, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said following growing pressure among some Republicans, including Donald Trump, to keep the GOP-ordered probe alive.

Vos, who had previously indicated plans to begin wrapping up Michael Gableman's review by the time his contract expires on Saturday, issued a statement Tuesday that Gableman's office "will remain open as we guarantee the legal power of our legislative subpoenas and get through the other lawsuits that have gridlocked this investigation."

“We are grateful for Justice Gableman’s offer to reduce his salary as we are all concerned about the judicious use of taxpayers’ dollars," Vos, R-Rochester, said. "Our intention is to remain within the original budget allocated for the investigation.”

Vos did not say what Gableman's reduced pay will entail or provide further details on the new agreement. The former justice has been receiving $11,000 a month for his work as part of the $676,000 taxpayer-funded review. Vos' spokesperson Angela Joyce said the details of Gableman's new agreement are being finalized. Gableman has missed multiple deadlines to conclude the review since it launched last year, prompting a bipartisan call from some state lawmakers for him to wrap up the probe.

Vos' comments come one day after Assembly elections committee chair Rep. Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, issued a statement urging him to keep Gableman's review open. Gableman told former President Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon earlier this month that Vos' staff had notified him of plans to dismantle his Brookfield office by the end of April.

"If Speaker Vos shuts down the Office of Special Counsel’s investigation now, not only will he be condoning cheating, he'll be legalizing it," Brandtjen said.

A recount, court decisions and multiple reviews have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes. Only 24 people out of nearly 3.3 million who cast ballots have been charged with election fraud in Wisconsin.

Trump, who has continued to make unfounded claims of election fraud, also issued a statement Monday directed at RINOs, an acronym for “Republican in Name Only.” The statement does not directly name Vos.

"Anyone calling themselves a Republican in Wisconsin should support the continued investigation in Wisconsin without interference," Trump said. "After all of the evidence the report brought to light, how could anyone want to stop it? I understand some RINOs have primary challengers in Wisconsin. I’m sure their primary opponents would get a huge bump in the polls if these RINOs interfere."

“Media reports and the statement put out by Representative Brandtjen were incorrect," Vos said Tuesday.

The offices for Gableman and Brandtjen did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

Vos hired Gableman last year to lead the review at a cost of $676,000 in taxpayer funds, but said earlier this month he would like to see the effort come to a conclusion in the near future.

"As we've said before, the investigation will now turn its focus to resolving the lawsuits that have been brought against our efforts by liberal activists," Vos said on April 8. "We hope to have Justice Gableman help us do that so we can once again focus on reforming the election process."

After extending Gableman's contract through the end of April, Vos later said he was considering rescinding subpoenas issued by the former justice so that a Republican attorney general if elected in November could file criminal charges against the subpoenaed individuals, though he did not provide specifics on what charges could be pursued. The latest contract maintains Gableman's existing budget, but does allow for the possibility of added funds to cover the costs of legal battles related to the probe.

Gableman has pushed back against withdrawing his subpoenas, which he wants to see pursued in court. He has issued subpoenas to local and state election officials, the mayors of the state's five largest cities and two companies that make vote-counting systems, Election Systems & Software and Dominion Voting Systems. Many of the subpoenaed parties have rejected Gableman's requests for in-person meetings or documents, while the former state Supreme Court justice has also withdrawn some requests, including one filed with immigrant rights group Voces de la Frontera Action.

Gableman's subpoenas have been met with a slew of legal challenges, with Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul filing a lawsuit in October challenging Gableman's authority to demand in-person interviews. Kaul has argued demanding private interviews outside a public setting is illegal.

In addition to his subpoenas, Gableman and Vos have become the target of three open records lawsuits filed by liberal watchdog group American Oversight seeking records related to the election review.

In one case, Dane County Circuit Court Judge Frank Remington ordered Gableman last week to not delete or destroy any records that may be responsive to American Oversight's original request pending further action from the court on the matter. The order was issued after an attorney representing Gableman indicated in court filings that the office routinely deletes documents, including emails and text messages, that are deemed "irrelevant or useless to the investigation."

An analysis by the nonpartisan Legislative Council back in October found that deleting such records, even by a state contractor like Gableman, violates state law.

