Robin Vos downplays Sen. Ron Johnson's urging that GOP leaders take over elections in Wisconsin

"There's no mention of the governor in the Constitution" when it comes to running elections, Johnson told the newspaper. "It says state legislatures, and so if I were running the joint - and I'm not - I would come out and I would just say, 'We're reclaiming our authority. Don't listen to WEC anymore. Their guidances are null and void.'"

Vos said he was unsure if state lawmakers have the authority to bypass the governor.

Several state Republicans have taken aim at the commission and its administrator Meagan Wolfe following allegations made by Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling that the commission failed to follow the law by directing clerks that they did not need to send poll workers into nursing homes to assist with absentee voting after many were turned away amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

GOP lawmakers also have taken issue with an October report from the nonpartisan Audit Bureau, which did not find any evidence of widespread fraud or abuse in the state's 2020 election, but did make 48 recommendations to the Legislature and commission for improvements to how elections are run.