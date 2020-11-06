Robin Vos directs Assembly committee with subpoena power to review election administration

Days after Wisconsin finished its unofficial count of the presidential election showing Democrat Joe Biden winning the state by about 20,000 votes, Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has directed a committee with investigatory powers to review how the election was administered.
Vos' request for the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections, a body with subpoena power, to review the election comes as President Donald Trump has lashed out at the election process and repeated unsupported claims about mail-in ballots and that Democrats are trying to "steal" the election.
While unfounded rumors about elections administration in Wisconsin and elsewhere have swirled, Wisconsin election officials have so far expressed confidence in the result.
Vos has instructed a further probe just as clerks in counties across the state get to work on certifying the results.
"I am directing the committee to use its investigatory powers under Wisconsin SS 13.31 to immediately review how the election was administered," Vos said in a statement. "With concerns surfacing about mail-in ballot dumps and voter fraud, Wisconsin citizens deserve to know their vote counted. There should be no question as to whether the vote was fair and legitimate, and there must be absolute certainty that the impending recount finds any and all irregularities."
Vos' comments are similar to some of the misleading claims Trump has made blasting the election process.
"Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled," Trump tweeted. "Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted."
The late counting of absentee ballots is normal and expected, especially as elections officials handle a surge in absentee ballots due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The city of Milwaukee, for example, said weeks before the election that it didn't anticipate finishing counting until between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. early Wednesday morning due to the amount of absentee ballots and the speed of their voting tabulators.
As expected, absentee ballots in Wisconsin and elsewhere consisted of more Democratic votes, as public polling suggested. Because election officials in central count jurisdictions such as Milwaukee needed to finish counting all the absentee ballots before they could report a result, the final unofficial report from some of those cities came in later in the night.
Trump himself voted by mail, but has repeatedly pushed unfounded claims criticizing the practice.
Vos said Wisconsin's election system is "one of the best in the country" and highlighted Wisconsin finished counting its ballots before most other states, but said he wants to improve the process, specifically pointing to the time it took for Milwaukee to finish its central count of absentee ballots.
"I hope the committee investigates the inefficiency of Milwaukee’s central counting of absentee ballots, as well as the removal of voters from the rolls who no longer live here," Vos said.
Milwaukee is one of 39 jurisdictions in Wisconsin that uses a central count system to tabulate its absentee ballots. Because Milwaukee had so many ballots to process this year, Milwaukee didn't finish tabulating them and reporting the final unofficial results until around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning, as expected.
While Vos only mentioned Milwaukee, Brown and Kenosha counties, which also use central count systems, reported their election results after Milwaukee County did, finishing up around 6 a.m.
State law prohibits election officials from tabulating the results of absentee ballots until 7 a.m. on Election Day, so officials couldn't get a head start. Rep. Ron Tusler, R-Harrison, chairman of the Committee on Campaigns and Elections, will lead the probe.
"It's important for us to answer the questions that Wisconsinites have about this election," Tusler said in an interview. "Transparency is incredibly important with a very close election like we just had. We just want to get down to the bottom of some of the questions that are being asked."
Wisconsin election officials have so far expressed confidence in the process.
Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe said the election process followed state laws, which do not permit the counting of absentee ballots before Election Day and allow municipalities to count absentee ballots at a central location, which results in late updates to the totals.
“There are no dark corners or locked doors in elections,” Wolfe said in a press briefing Wednesday morning. “Anybody was free to watch those processes as they unfolded yesterday.”
Wolfe emphasized in the coming days and weeks, municipal, county and state elections officials will begin the process of meticulously double- and triple-checking the results through the canvassing process.
The state will also begin a random selection of 5% of the voting equipment used in this election, which must be audited to ensure the paper tally matches the tally from the voting equipment.
When asked, Tusler did not cite any evidence for why an investigation into the election is necessary. He instead cited Trump's unfounded claims about the election.
"Maybe (Trump) has information," Tusler said. "We will get that information regarding this, whether there was an issue or not. The president of the United States says there's potential fraud, and we're going to investigate whether he's right or wrong."
He said he's looking forward to the participation of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, which he expects will have a role in explaining the logistics and difficulties of administering the election.
"There are many people, not just the president, there is a large group of people that are asking questions about his election and we're talking about a very close election, an election that just requires additional insight, additional thought, additional effort to look into, and we're going to do that," Tusler said.
In a statement, Wisconsin Elections Commission Reid Magney said, "We are confident in Wisconsin's election processes and look forward to providing any information requested by the Legislature."
Democrats are skeptical.
Gov. Tony Evers, responding to questions about the Trump campaign alleging, without evidence, potential "irregularities" in the election process, called the rhetoric "irresponsible."
"We had a smooth, smooth election under extremely difficult conditions," Evers said in a call with reporters earlier in the week. He added the Trump campaign could go through with a recount if it had concerns.
Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, said Vos was unfairly singling out Black voters in Milwaukee and that the timing is suspect. He criticized the probe for potentially undermining the integrity of the election process and assuming there are issues with the election when officials have expressed confidence in the result.
Further, counties may conduct a recount if Trump's campaign requests one.
"It seems to be really making it clear that this is Donald Trump's Republican Party and the speaker is in lock-step in it," Hintz said. "I have not heard a single incident other than we had high voter turnout."
1. RUN FOR COVER
Kenny Clark is a patient, slow-to-anger kind of guy. The Green Bay Packers' Pro Bowl nose tackle isn’t one to fly off the handle, but he’s still mad about how horribly his run defense performed in Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings. At the same time, he’s convinced that the group will respond to its embarrassing performance.
“It does make us angry. It makes me angry,” Clark said. “It’s just disappointing. You put so much into a week and you think you’ve got a good plan. You have a couple good weeks stopping the run. And, I think we’ve been playing really well, especially these last couple weeks. And then we go out and play against the Vikings and we can’t stop the run.”
After surrendering whopping 226 total yards and four touchdowns from scrimmage to Vikings running back Dalvin Cook — 30 carries for 163 yards and three TDs, plus two receptions for 63 yards, including a 50-yard touchdown — Clark was well aware of the parallels being drawn to the last time the Packers faced the San Francisco 49ers, when they surrendered 285 rushing yards and were pounded in the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 19.
Criticism and perpetual questions followed — just as they did in the last few days. But Clark insists that even on a short week, the requisite repairs have been made. He likened stopping the run to the not-so-fun part of a defense’s job, and pressuring the quarterback and forcing turnovers as the fun part. In order to have the fun, they have to do the work, he said. Perhaps they can against the 49ers’ beat-up backfield.
“I’ve been saying this all week as far as having the pass rush, turnovers, all that stuff … we can cover against anybody, we can rush against anybody,” Clark said. “The only way we’re going to be able to have those opportunities is if we’re able to stop the run. We ain’t going to do what we want to do unless we stop the run. My main message to everybody is we ain’t going to get where we want to be unless we can stop the run. So everybody’s got to get their mind right. That’s what everybody’s plan is going to be against us, and we’ve got to know that and we’ve got to have a mindset and be ready to do that.”
2. YEAR 2 JUMP
Last year, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan watched from afar — and then twice from up close — as his buddy Matt LaFleur (above) went through the same first-year challenges with his offensive scheme in Green Bay as Shanahan had during his first season in San Francisco. And frankly, he’s a little jealous that in Year 2, LaFleur has had a future Pro Football Hall of Famer at the controls of his offense in Aaron Rodgers, while his injury-plagued 49ers went through three starting quarterbacks in 2018 en route to a 4-12 finish.
Of course, that set the stage for the Niners’ run to Super Bowl LIV last year, and Shanahan sees some of the same telltale signs in the Packers’ progress — signs that aren’t obscured like the progress his 2018 made offensively amid those quarterback injuries. In fact, he sees more similarities to what the Atlanta Falcons did in 2016, when Shanahan was the offensive coordinator, LaFleur was the quarterbacks coach and Matt Ryan won the NFL MVP award.
“You get your system implemented, and then you start to build. Which Matt does, but then he gets a little bit of continuity with the guys,” Shanahan explained. “Watching Aaron go through his whole first year, learning Matt’s system and Matt learning what was different about it, which he got in for Aaron, and then watching them come into their second year together, that to me is the big deal.
“That’s similar to what we went through in Atlanta with Matt Ryan. You do a lot of good things the first year, but when you get a whole year together and you go in and just take off the second year when you kind of got the same guys. That’s when guys really start jelling and playing with a clear mind. You can see that definitely with their quarterback.”
3. DOUBLE TROUBLE
Davante Adams isn’t happy about it, but he knew it was coming after his 196-yard performance at Houston on Oct. 25: The days of getting single-covered are over.
“I wouldn’t say I enjoy it, no,” the Packers' three-time Pro Bowl receiver said. “But if it opens things up for the offense and we’re able to be productive, I’ll enjoy it then. I’m always on the side of being able to contribute to the team and help move the ball. Obviously, the more attention they have toward me the more difficult that becomes.”
Last Sunday against Minnesota, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer designed help on Adams on nearly every snap. Adams expects 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh to do likewise, so look for the Packers to continue to move Adams around formations as they did last week, when Adams caught three touchdown passes despite otherwise limited production (seven receptions, 53 yards).
“I think coach Saleh is a fantastic coach and I’m sure they’ll have a plan for him,” Rodgers said. “I think it’s important that we find ways to move him around and put him in different spots, so we’re not just putting him inside, backside. He’s been so productive even when he’s doubled most of the game, to have three touchdowns last week is phenomenal. He has to be a focus for every defense that we play.”
For his part, Adams said lining up in inside locations are best for him because it makes it significantly harder for defenses to double him. Whether the 49ers defense can shut him down could decide the game.
“You’ve got a great receiver and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. When you’ve got two players like that, they’re very hard to stop,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “They were hard to stop last year. You can tell both of them are more confident and probably more healthy this year. Whenever those guys are healthy and going, I feel like you always get the same results.”
Jason Wilde covers the Packers for ESPN Wisconsin. Listen to him with former Packers and Badgers offensive lineman Mark Tauscher weekdays from 9 a.m. until noon on “Wilde & Tausch” on 100.5 FM ESPN Madison.
