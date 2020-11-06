Robin Vos directs Assembly committee with subpoena power to review election administration

Vos' comments are similar to some of the misleading claims Trump has made blasting the election process.

"Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled," Trump tweeted. "Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted."

The late counting of absentee ballots is normal and expected, especially as elections officials handle a surge in absentee ballots due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The city of Milwaukee, for example, said weeks before the election that it didn't anticipate finishing counting until between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. early Wednesday morning due to the amount of absentee ballots and the speed of their voting tabulators.

As expected, absentee ballots in Wisconsin and elsewhere consisted of more Democratic votes, as public polling suggested. Because election officials in central count jurisdictions such as Milwaukee needed to finish counting all the absentee ballots before they could report a result, the final unofficial report from some of those cities came in later in the night.

Trump himself voted by mail, but has repeatedly pushed unfounded claims criticizing the practice.