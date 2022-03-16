Robin Vos claims widespread fraud, but can't decertify, after meeting with election skeptics

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos met with election skeptics Wednesday and afterward stood firm on his position that the 2020 election can't be decertified, but voiced a baseless claim that there was widespread fraud.
"There are some people who think that the legislature has a unilateral ability to overturn the election," Vos said after the meeting. "We do not."
Vos added that an attorney for former President Donald Trump as well as Rick Esenberg, the head of the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, said the Legislature can't decertify the 2020 presidential election.
"I think there was widespread fraud, and I think we are going to see more and more data that comes out as (former state Supreme Court Justice and GOP-appointed special counsel Michael Gableman) continues his investigation," Vos continued.
Vos on Wednesday met with advocates for decertifying President Joe Biden’s win in Wisconsin, hours before he and the state Senate’s top Republican were to discuss the topic with county GOP leaders.
The morning meeting was not open to the public.
Vos, R-Rochester, told The Associated Press he was also inviting those who believe the 2020 election cannot be decertified to discuss it along with advocates for decertification on Wednesday. Experts and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have described decertification as a legal and constitutional impossibility — and something Vos has staunchly opposed, despite growing pressure from far-right conservatives.
After the meeting, Vos also took a jab at Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who has said he won't sign any legislation that would make voting harder.
"We now need to have an attorney general and a governor who will sign legislation and fight with us to make sure that the election in 2022 and 2024 is fair," Vos said.
But some decertification proponents were not invited to the 10 a.m. meeting, including Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, a gubernatorial candidate who had entered the Capitol room minutes before leaving the meeting.
On his way out, Ramthun said Vos asked him not to participate.
"This is what I’ve been dealing with now for 17 months," he said. "Obstruction on top of obstruction to do the right thing.”
Vos disciplined Ramthun earlier this year by removing his lone staff member, but not for Ramthun's comments about who won the state's 2020 election. Rather, the removal of Ramthun's staffer stemmed from his false accusations that Vos had signed a deal with attorneys for former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to authorize absentee ballot drop boxes, Vos' office said.
Returning about a half hour later, Ramthun questioned why the press wasn't allowed in the closed-door meeting.
"I really think you should be in there to witness what's going on," he told reporters.
"I'm not a conspiracy theorist," he continued. "I'm focused on truth. And I need closure for myself and for my state and for my nation. This is a question about our Republic."
A recount and court decisions have affirmed that Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes. A review by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau as well as the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty found no evidence of widespread fraud and multiple court rulings have also found no evidence of irregularities.
"I think there's people in that room that were involved that don't want to see closure on this as why they've been obstructing all along," Ramthun continued. He added that Vos was among a long list of people obstructing the effort to decertify the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin.
Vos has been under pressure from Trump and other Republicans who support his false claims that the election was stolen and say Vos is not doing enough, including decertifying Biden’s win.
Trump said last week that he was “confident that Robin will exercise his moral duty” and follow up on Gableman’s finding, including dissolving the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission. Vos has said he does not support that. Trump also said, “I would imagine that there can only be a Decertification of Electors.”
Vos and other Republican leaders have repeatedly said that would not be done, citing opinions from the Legislature’s nonpartisan attorneys who have said such a move is illegal.
After the meeting, election skeptic Jefferson Davis led an address to a crowd featuring dozens of supporters carrying signs, American flags and pamphlets doubting what happened in the 2020 election. Included in that crowd were Ramthun as well as Rep. Chuck Wichgers, R-Muskego, whom Davis called courageous for being in attendance.
Gableman’s report, which was panned by Democrats and Republicans, did not provide any evidence to back up Davis’ claims of more than 250,000 illegally cast ballots. To date, only 24 people out of nearly 3.3 million who cast ballots have been charged with election fraud in Wisconsin. Trump’s own attorney general has said there was no widespread fraud.
With no evidence supporting the existence widespread fraud, more Republicans are becoming confident in the accuracy of the 2020 election, with 38% saying they are confident now while 29% said they were confident in August 2021, according to the latest Marquette Law School Poll. Between August 2021 and the most recent poll, independents’ confidence fell from 79% to 55%, though the percentage didn’t change much from the October 2021 poll. Democrats remain trusting of the accuracy of the election, with 96% saying they were confident.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
The 2020 election is over. Here’s what happened (and what didn’t)
The 2020 election was “the most secure in American history,” according to the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which coordinates the nation’s election infrastructure.
While a handful of voters risked going to prison by attempting to vote twice or in the name of a dead relative, as happens in any election, no evidence of widespread fraud has ever been produced in Wisconsin or elsewhere.
Yet, many continue to question some of the practices clerks relied on to encourage eligible voters to cast ballots and make sure their votes were counted amid the first election in more than 100 years held during a pandemic.
The Wisconsin State Journal has covered every twist and turn of this debate in scores of stories. But here are a few that offered some broader context about what happened, and didn't happen, in the election of 2020.
The state has multiple, overlapping safeguards aimed at preventing ineligible voters from casting ballots, tampering with the ballots or altering vote totals.
Nothing in the emails suggests there were problems with the election that contributed in any meaningful way to Trump's 20,682-vote loss to Joe Biden.
No findings of fraud, but Wisconsin election audit questions some of the guidance clerks relied on in 2020
"Despite concerns with statewide elections procedures, this audit showed us that the election was largely safe and secure," Sen. Rob Cowles said Friday.
Tech-backed group spread money around Wisconsin in 2020 election, but Democratic areas benefited most
The grants were provided to every Wisconsin municipality that asked for them, and in the amounts they asked for.
"Application of the U.S. Department of Justice guidance among the clerks in Wisconsin is not uniform," the memo says.
YORKVILLE — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Thursday morning news conference that it has identified eight cases of what it believes to be election fraud at a Mount Pleasant nursing home.
The memo states that state law gives the Audit Bureau complete access to all records during an audit investigation and federal law and guidance does not prohibit an election official from handing over election records.
Drop boxes were used throughout Wisconsin, including in areas where Trump won the vast majority of counties.
Thousands of ballot certifications examined from Madison are a window onto how elections officials handled a pandemic and a divided and unhelpful state government.
"I don't think that you instill confidence in a process by kind of blindly assuming there's nothing to see here," WILL president and general counsel Rick Esenberg said.
The Associated Press reviewed every potential case of voter fraud in six battleground states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvan…
The report is the latest to show that there was not widespread fraud in Wisconsin.