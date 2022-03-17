Robin Vos calls GOP lawmaker's bullying dig 'foolish'

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Thursday dismissed as "foolish" a Republican state lawmaker's use of a violent metaphor after being booted from a closed meeting with election deniers a day earlier.
Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, a candidate for governor, called Vos a bully and said the only way to deal with bullies is to punch them "right back in the nose" after Vos kicked him out of a meeting about decertifying President Joe Biden's 2020 win in Wisconsin. Vos said after the meeting that he still opposes decertification, but still backed baseless claims of widespread election fraud.
Ramthun, who has been pushing for decertification, which nonpartisan legislative lawyers say is constitutionally impossible, said in an online interview posted on YouTube on Wednesday that he was angry with Vos after the speaker did not allow him in the closed-door meeting that day.
"It was the perfect opportunity to punch him right in the nose and say go pound sand, but I was concerned about the collateral damage," Ramthun said after Vos kicked him out of the meeting. "There's only one way to treat a bully and that's to punch him right back in the nose but in this case I couldn't take the chance because he could have just ended it and said, 'Fine I'm outta here' and left. … And then it would have been on me."
He added, "I mean, I'm hypothetical here."
Ramthun spoke with reporters in the hallway as the meeting was ongoing and said it should be open to the public. Vos, who has clashed with Ramthun before, called the meeting to discuss the legalities of decertifying the election with attorneys and advocates who support it and those who say it's illegal.
Vos reacted Thursday to Ramthun's comments, saying in a statement that "Rep. Ramthun says a lot of foolish things, this is one more on the list."
Ramthun did not immediately return a message Thursday.
Ramthun is one of several Republican candidates running for governor, including former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and businessman Kevin Nicholson. They are seeking to take on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
