Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Thursday became the first lawmaker from Wisconsin to lead a bipartisan conference of state legislatures.
Vos, R-Rochester, the longest-serving GOP speaker in Wisconsin history, was officially named president of the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) on Thursday after serving as president-elect.
He succeeds Toi Hutchinson, an Illinois Democrat, for a post that shifts political parties annually.
NCSL serves 7,383 state lawmakers and more than 20,000 legislative staff by seeking to improve the quality and effectiveness of state legislatures, promote innovative policy and amplify the voice of state legislatures in the federal government.
"I will continue to represent my home state of Wisconsin and work to advocate for a greater reliance on federalism to allow states to innovate and find solutions for the issues facing our country today," Vos said in a statement.