Assembly Speaker Robin Vos announced Tuesday the formation of several new legislative committees as he prepares to lead the chamber in the first era of split government since 2008.
Standing committees exist in both houses and are comprised of a bipartisan panel of legislators. They consider bills within their topic area and are key to the legislative process.
Vos, R-Rochester, is adding new committees and doing away with others to have more than four dozen committees and joint committees, which are comprised of members from the Senate.
Among other things, Vos will create a committee on the environment as well as one on forestry, parks and outdoor recreation to replace the committee on environment and forestry from this session.
He's also adding a committee on criminal penalties in addition to existing committees on corrections and justice and public safety; a committee on Medicaid reform and oversight; sporting heritage; substance abuse and prevention; and community development.
Republican Rep. Rob Brooks, who Gov. Scott Walker asked earlier this year to resign over reports he made racial and sexual remarks to three female colleagues, has been appointed as a co-chair of joint legislative council, which studies major issues as directed by the Legislature.