River Road bridge over I-39-90-94 to be closed through June for repairs

An overpass near DeForest hit earlier this month by a truck will remain closed for at least eight months for repairs, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

A boom truck hit the River Road bridge over Interstate 39-90-94 on Oct. 14, causing significant damage and forcing authorities to close the road leading to Windsor and DeForest.

DOT spokesperson Michael Bie said Monday that agency officials had met with local leaders and are planning an “expedited project” to repair the damaged section of the bridge.

Plans are expected to be finalized by the end of this year, with construction to begin in May and be completed in June, Bie said.

The bridge will remain closed until the work is completed.

DeForest Village President Jane Cahill Wolfgram said the closure will be an inconvenience as traffic will have to detour to one of two other interstate crossings: Cuba Valley Road/Innovation Drive, about a half-mile northwest of River Road, or Highway 19, about 1.7 miles to the southeast.

“It’s not a good thing, but it will be livable,” Wolfgram said. “What are we going to do? The bridge is dangerous. We will be happy to have it fixed and in better shape.”

Wolfgram said she hopes the bridge ultimately can be raised.

“It has been hit before a couple of other times,” she said. “We’re going to want to make sure if we can that that doesn’t happen (again).”

Bie said that would require substantially longer than the planned repairs, but the overpass will be looked at as part of an ongoing study of the interstate between Madison and Wisconsin Dells.