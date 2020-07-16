Ripon College distances itself from Pence campaign stop

"I respect that there are people who disagree with my decision," the school's president, Zach Messitte, said in an internal email sent Wednesday to the campus community. "While we all have our own personal political opinions, it bears repeating that Ripon College does not endorse political candidates. If former Vice President Biden, or his soon to be named running mate, were to make a similar request, I would respond the same way."

Messitte said that the college only allowed Pence to rent space at an undisclosed indoor campus location "provided that the college's rules regarding social distancing and masking were followed." Those rules discourage anyone from entering a campus building with symptoms of the virus, including fever, and requires everyone in a campus building to wear a mask and keep 6-feet away from others.

"The Vice President's staff has been made aware of our expectations in this regard and that all attendees, including the Vice President, are to follow them," campus spokesman Ric Damm said Thursday.

Wisconsin has had a spike in COVID-19 cases over the past month, breaking its records for newly confirmed cases in four of the past seven days. Ripon College says on its website that it has not recorded a single case on campus, but it has also canceled all college-sponsored events.