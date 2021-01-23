Right-wing radio talker says crude, left-wing ethics official trying to silence him

O'Donnell said it's not unusual in his line of work to be targeted by people trying to get him off the air, but it's different when the person pushing an advertiser boycott is a government official like Ross.

His Jan. 13 column on the conservative MacIver Institute website calls Ross' tweets "an unethical, unconstitutional assault on the free press" and suggests he might be violating state law against misconduct in public office and the state Constitution's right to free speech. The column includes the link to the Ethics Commission complaint form.

Ross dismissed O'Donnell's allegations and said his membership on a government board doesn't mean he's given up his right to speak his mind.

"He is angry about the fact that I call him out," Ross said, adding that it's ironic for someone with a radio show to be complaining about his speech being limited.

O'Donnell said it's not that Ross' attempts are likely to succeed, but his behavior is "completely inappropriate for a public figure" and that he's standing up for the principle that government officials should not try to shut down speech.

