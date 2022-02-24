Rift on Madison City Council work group on government structure prompts resignations

Alleging a lack of leadership and collaboration by the chairman, Ald. Keith Furman, Alds. Nasra Wehelie and Barbara Harrington-McKinney resigned from a special work group exploring how to implement changes to the city’s government structure.

But Furman, 19th District, defended his leadership.

“The work of this committee is complex and with regard to broader concerns about inclusion and collaboration, I work very hard to listen to all voices who are working for equity and strong government,” he said. “The recordings from these meetings are available and I encourage people to watch for themselves when considering this situation.”

The tiff is the latest example of a council in which some members have become emotional, terse and personal.

The now-dissolved Task Force on Government Structure spent 20 months examining the structure of local government. In a report to the council in early 2020, it concluded the current system is “fundamentally unfair,” particularly for people of color and low-income residents, and one that favors people with the time, resources and knowledge to participate.

After the report, the council created a special work group to explore how to translate task force reports and recommendations into action. In an April 2021 advisory referendum, city voters overwhelmingly supported term limits for council members and keeping the size of the legislative body the same, while rejecting proposals to move to a higher-paid, full-time council whose members would serve longer terms.

On Wednesday, Harrington-McKinney, 1st District, and Wehelie, 7th District, posted a joint statement on the city’s website announcing their resignations from the work group due to a lack of leadership from Furman, “who has not been leading with equity or practicing inclusive meetings.”

The statement alleges a lack of clear communication and collaboration with Wehelie, who serves as vice chair, and that Wehelie “believes that the way this has been handled, by assuming that the committee will not be productive when we are present, was not only unprofessional but also undermining to both her and Alder Harrington-McKinney as Black women.”

Prioritizing some members over others, and inconsistently applying the rules of the work group, indicates that “the chair is using his power and privilege to make sure our voices are not valued or considered,” it says.

Furman rejected the allegations.

“This committee is incredibly important to making the recommendations of the Task Force for Government Structure a reality, and I take inclusion and collaboration extremely seriously as those are key TFOGS priorities,” he said. “The implementation committee has struggled with quorum concerns over the course of its existence and as chair I have made numerous attempts to schedule meetings when all five members could be present.”

He said a council member was unable to attend a Feb. 8 meeting due to a death in the family, and because the proposed agenda included items of significant importance, he decided to cancel the meeting and resume work when all members were available. Any recommendations made by the committee were only made at meetings at which all council members were present, he said.

“At its core, it is the City Council’s priority to focus on eliminating racial inequity within both the community and the council,” the statement from Harrington-McKinney and Wehelie says. “This includes making all council members feel that their voices are not only heard but also welcome. We hope moving forward the TFOGS committee reworks its priorities and goals, and ensures that all members are valued for their time, input, and opinions.”

Harrington-McKinney and Wehelie could not be reached Wednesday.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.