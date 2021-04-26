'Ridiculous' Maple Bluff pier dispute nears apparent resolution

It was May of 2020 when the stark reality set in for Chris Drewes: He had nowhere to put his boats.
Stripped of his free access to a nearby Lake Mendota pier, he didn’t know what to do with the Hobie Cat that he used to teach his kids to sail. With no trailer, it was just too much of a hassle to get the bulky double-hull sailboat, inherited from his grandfather, to another access point on the lake.
“Once we lost the ability to have stuff down there, I had to sell it,” said the 43-year-old Trek global product manager.
For years, Drewes and his neighbors installed and maintained a pier on a small lot tucked between two seven-figure lakefront homes in Maple Bluff, an upscale village on Lake Mendota's eastern shore. He said off-lake homeowners have done so since at least the 1950s, and probably even earlier.
“There’s always been a pier down there for as long as people can remember,” he said.
But that ended in 2020, when one of the adjoining homeowners, prominent real estate developer Robert Dunn, removed the pier and installed his own, effectively giving Drewes and anyone else who might want to moor a boat there the boot. That led to an epic neighborhood squabble involving allegations of theft, small-town political intrigue and lawyers.
Lots of lawyers.
To be clear, Dunn owns the small parcel; after living next to it for more than a decade he bought it in 2018 in a county foreclosure auction, held because no one was paying taxes on it.
At 54, Dunn has gained a measure of prominence in the development world. The owner of the Edgewater Hotel, he has been involved in several high-profile projects around the country and is currently pushing a $20 billion development near Soldier Field in Chicago.
The pier dispute has been a public relations fiasco, with bitter neighbors, many of whom he has never met, portraying Dunn as some big-money Scrooge intent on ruining a wholesome Maple Bluff tradition.
At the same time, some involved in the tiff recognize that they, too, might fail to win wide sympathy. It is, after all, a neighborhood dispute over a pier in a wealthy enclave.
“Maple Bluff sometimes gets the rap like, ‘Oh, it’s all the wealthy people,’" Drewes said. “The only reason we live here is we snuck in in 2008. There are a lot of hard-working families that work very hard to pay their taxes and raise their kids.”
'A place to put your boat'
At the center of this story is Outlot D, a 40-foot-wide lakefront parcel that for nearly a century has provided certain off-lake Maple Bluff homeowners access. That access is written into the deeds of approximately 100 homeowners, allowing them to cross the property, regardless of who owns it, to get to and from the water.
Many assumed that meant they could have a pier. With the punishing rocks and zebra mussels extending out about 20 feet, how could you have lake access without a pier?
Over the years, the pier has had many users: swimmers, anglers, people lounging at sunset with a glass of wine. But the most valuable asset was a free place for some homeowners to store a boat a short walk from their front doors.
Drewes concedes that use of the pier has fallen off in recent years as the neighborhood aged and some chose to keep their boats at the municipal marina. He considers himself a “super-user” of the amenity.
“When we bought our house the listing said, ‘Comes with deeded lake access,’ a place to put your boat,” said Drewes. "That was one of the main reasons we liked this house.”
Now the boat access is gone, and Dunn has sued Drewes, his wife Erin, and neighbors Chris Cain, a partner at Foley & Lardner law firm, and Trish Cain to keep the pier off of his newly acquired property. According to court documents filed by Jon Axelrod, the lawyer representing the two couples, the right-of-way over Outlot D has boosted property values by $50,000 to $100,000, which has a significant impact on tax bills.
“We have a tax associated with our houses for the deeded access right,” said George Frese, an appraiser by trade, who owns a home down the street from Drewes.
Drewes said a lot of people aren’t even aware that they have access to the lot.
“There are some older folks who don’t use it, never used it, and don’t necessarily understand the value,” he said. But those people might be in for an awakening “when they go to sell their home someday.”
He wishes they understood the value now as he looks for help with legal fees amounting to “almost six figures to date.”
“Just trying to recruit people for money to help pay for this, it’s not easy,” he said. “You sometimes get $100 from a family. That’s like 15 minutes on the phone.”
Both sides say they’ve offered to sit down and discuss the matter on a neighborly basis, and both sides have accused the other of being unwilling to do so. But recently, after two years of acrimony, the neighbors, and their lawyers, are starting to look for common ground.
Dunn and his lawyers are currently negotiating with homeowners to come to an agreement. Dunn, who has another pier near his house, has offered to install the pier on Outlot D for neighborhood use.
“The simplest way to deal with this is take the high road,” he said. “I’ll put a pier in. if people want to walk down the right-of-way, they want to walk out on the pier, they’re welcome to do it.
'Some years there was a pier...'
Since 1929, homes within a former plat known as Steensland, named for Halle Steensland, the original owner who bought the land in the 1860s, have enjoyed deeded access to Outlot D. At first, there were 60 homeowners included in the plat, but through decades of subdivisions, they now number about 100.
The original owners of Outlot D had long ago either died or lost interest in the parcel, leaving it orphan land. Meanwhile, the assessed value of the land had gone from $10,000 in 2007 to $50,000 in 2020, and the annual tax bill had shot from $237 to $1,310. By the time Dunn bought the property for $35,000 it was about $16,000 in arrears.
Drewes said he and some neighbors also submitted a bid.
"We scraped up a little money, but it obviously wasn’t enough," he said.
Drewes, who has become something of a student of lake history during this ordeal, pointed out that lake access in the 1920s meant something entirely different than having a pier to which residents could tether their boats. It was a way to bathe, swim, and generally escape the heat in the days before the existence of air conditioning.
The era of motor cars yet to come, it was also a place to board a steam ship, called The Mendota, for transport to and from the city. The ship would circle continuously throughout the day, picking up passengers from five stops, one of them in the vicinity of Outlot D.
“Lake access was at a premium because how you got to where you’re going, you traveled across the lake,” he said.
As the years passed, the meaning of access to the lake became something different. In court documents and in interviews, the Drewes and Cain families maintain that because of treacherous shoreline rocks and zebra mussels, access means a pier that bridges those obstacles.
One of the attorneys representing Dunn, Michael Green, said that while Dunn has never questioned the right for people to pass over Outlot D, he disputes the notion that the right-of-way includes a pier.
“There’s a right-of-way that encumbers this outlot that just gives the right to cross over the outlot to go to and from the lake,” Green said. “It doesn’t give any pier rights, it doesn’t give any riparian rights, it doesn’t give ‘lake access.’ It’s just a right to walk down it to get to the lake.”
The homeowners often refer to the pier as a “community pier,” and Drewes said he has taken upon himself to maintain the property, mowing when needed and keeping the shoreline in order. He even paid the $1,020 tax bill out of his own pocket in 2009, the last year the tax had been paid before Dunn bought the property and paid the back taxes.
From Dunn’s perspective, the pier was little used, and the property was going to seed.
"For years, the grass didn’t get cut, so I just started cutting it," he said. "Anybody would. It looked like an old farm field there."
When he cleaned it up, he said, he removed a small sail boat “with a hull with the bottom busted out. You couldn’t even put the thing in the water. There was an old car door left down there. It was a lot of junk.”
He also took issue with Drewes’ contention that the pier, constructed of pieces amassed over the years, was a yearly fixture.
“Some years there was a pier in, other years there wasn’t,” Dunn said.
'The point of being kind of ridiculous'
The first hint that the days of the community pier were numbered came on May 29, 2019, when Timothy Krueger, who served as Maple Bluff police chief and village administrator, delivered a notice addressed to “Neighbors,” but which was apparently only delivered to Drewes. It stated that Dunn had taken ownership of the lot and he didn’t want a pier there.
Nevertheless, the pier remained through 2019, and was installed again in 2020. That’s when Dunn decided to exercise his property rights by removing the pier and installing his own. He said he decided to sue over the issue when he found that his pier had been compromised.
“When I’m out of town I come back one night and these property owners put a pier in with a little L-shaped segment on it,” Dunn said. “Locked it up with bike locks in a way I couldn’t even get my own boat on my own lift. I thought, now it’s getting to the point of being kind of ridiculous.”
Drewes maintains that the community pier was stolen and even filed a complaint with the police department, which decided that the matter was a civil affair, not a police matter.
Dunn and his attorney say the pier is in the custody of the village.
The village is taking a hands-off approach to the matter.
“The village’s position is the matter is being ably litigated between the parties, and we will just see what happens in the court,” said Bill Cole, who represents the village.
But Drewes has questioned the role of Krueger, who retired weeks after delivering the letter to Drewes.
According to Dunn, Krueger had asked Dunn to buy the property at the foreclosure sale after the escalating tax bills went unpaid.
“The only reason I got involved in this is the village approached me two, three years ago and said, ‘Look, this thing’s kind of been a nuisance,’” Dunn said.
Attempts to reach Krueger were unsuccessful. But Cole, the village’s attorney, said Krueger’s role was merely as an intermediary.
“I believe he was attempting to sort of mediate the issue between the residents,” Cole said. “I think that’s not uncommon in Maple Bluff, that the village staff does what they can to try to accommodate residents and somewhat assist in them avoiding disputes. Here it sounds like that ultimately was unsuccessful.”
'I cut the grass, I pay the taxes'
Some question whether the village interceded on behalf of the Cain and the Drewes families after they applied for coveted spots at the village marina. Both couples applied for a slip since the dispute started and were informed there was a waiting list of at least five years.
“I was real surprised, in the last 24 hours, to hear that I miraculously had somehow been offered a spot,” Trish Cain said last week.
Maple Bluff recreation director Curt Erickson explained that demand for spots at the marina had declined, and that several spots had recently become available.
“The individuals above them all declined or did not respond when offered the space,” he said in an email.
Cain said she was uncomfortable with the fact that the two couples named in a legal dispute over a pier that involved the village made it to the top of the list.
“When things don’t add up there’s usually a reason,” she said.
At any rate, the Cains don’t own a boat yet, and she declined the spot.
Drewes, faced with the reality of actually owning one, accepted the slip.
For now, Dunn’s lawsuit is on hold.
His quest to put the matter to rest by suing Drewes and Cains hit a wall last month when Dane County Circuit Judge Everett Mitchell ruled that if Dunn is going to sue any homeowners over the easement rights, he had to sue all of them. That would mean digging up land records from an untold number of properties to determine which ones contain the easement rights.
“No, that’s not going to happen,” Dunn said, adding, “I think we’re going to try and have a little sit-down here soon.”
Anxious to put the matter to rest, Dunn said he’s willing to make a number of gestures.
“I cut the grass. I pay the taxes. I’ve even gone so far as to buy a pier and put it in, and if somebody wants to go down there and put a kayak in the water or sit on the pier some afternoon they’re welcome to do it,” he said. “But I’m only doing it so there’s no lack of clarity, there’s no nuisance, there’s no headache, and to be a good neighbor. I don’t know what more I could do than that.”
But he doesn’t want them to keep their boats there.
“I don’t want to be a referee every year of who can and can’t put a boat down there,” he said, “who can and can’t put a pier in there.”