'Ridiculous' Maple Bluff pier dispute nears apparent resolution

"For years, the grass didn’t get cut, so I just started cutting it," he said. "Anybody would. It looked like an old farm field there."

When he cleaned it up, he said, he removed a small sail boat “with a hull with the bottom busted out. You couldn’t even put the thing in the water. There was an old car door left down there. It was a lot of junk.”

He also took issue with Drewes’ contention that the pier, constructed of pieces amassed over the years, was a yearly fixture.

“Some years there was a pier in, other years there wasn’t,” Dunn said.

'The point of being kind of ridiculous'

The first hint that the days of the community pier were numbered came on May 29, 2019, when Timothy Krueger, who served as Maple Bluff police chief and village administrator, delivered a notice addressed to “Neighbors,” but which was apparently only delivered to Drewes. It stated that Dunn had taken ownership of the lot and he didn’t want a pier there.

Nevertheless, the pier remained through 2019, and was installed again in 2020. That’s when Dunn decided to exercise his property rights by removing the pier and installing his own. He said he decided to sue over the issue when he found that his pier had been compromised.