Ride the Drive needs volunteers as it takes over 4 parks for 2021

Ride the Drive will return in 2021 — with bikes taking over some city streets on June 6.

This year, however, the popular event won’t fill the lanes of John Nolen Drive with bikers, skateboarders and rollerbladers as in the past. Instead, Ride the Drive will take place in four neighborhood parks in order to draw smaller crowds — a result of COVID-19 prevention measures.

But having four sites instead of one more than quadruples the need for volunteers. Madison Parks still needs hundreds of citizens to help with guiding cyclists through no-car intersections and other duties.

In a normal year, Ride the Drive operates with 80 to 100 volunteers. This year, it needs 580. As of Thursday, 376 volunteer slots were still open.

Volunteers can sign up for shifts at bikethedrive.com and will receive a free event T-shirt.

“We’re really counting on those neighbors who live nearby the parks to come out for just 90 minutes or two hours” to lend a hand, said Madison Parks spokeswoman Ann Shea. “They’ll still have time” after volunteering to jump on a bike and ride the route.

Different features at each site