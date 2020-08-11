Rhodes-Conway says broad-based furloughs not expected in 2020

Absent dramatic changes in the second half of 2020, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said she does not expect broad-based employee furloughs during the rest of the year.
The coronavirus pandemic’s toll on Madison’s financial outlook is significant, with an estimated $30 million shortfall projected in May. After the close of the second quarter, the gap for 2020 is about $23.2 million.
“At this point, we are fairly sure that we will not have to turn to furloughs in 2020,” Rhodes-Conway said to the Finance Committee Monday.
Though the mayor does not expect putting staff on unpaid leave in 2020, she said in an email to city staff Aug. 7 that Work-Share — a state program that allows employers to cut workers’ hours and have the federal government subsidize lost income through the CARES Act — programs in certain agencies will continue because of “severely” reduced program revenues.
However, 2021 is a different matter.
“While 2020 is looking a bit better, we are still working to resolve a significant budget deficit in 2021, and I want to be clear that this announcement is not a statement about what we might need to do in 2021,” Rhodes-Conway said in the email.
This year, Rhodes-Conway said the budget gap was reduced through a combination of the CARES Act, including $24.5 million to replace transit revenue losses, reduced spending and costs of operations in departments, and limited hiring. Other measures, including additional revenue from the Water Utility's rate increase, contribute to the gap reduction.
Also, Rhodes-Conway said individual employees have contributed through the use of Work-Share, reduced hours and unpaid leave.
“Employee innovations and flexibility have helped us weather this pandemic so far while continuing to provide as many essential City services as possible,” Rhodes-Conway said in the email.
2021 operating budget
The city is looking toward an estimated $25 million budget gap next year, based on a worst case projection of a $10 million decline in revenues. In their operating budget request proposals, general fund agencies submitted 98 reduction proposals that total $13.5 million with savings found in making operations more efficient, cutting services and revenue increases.
“We knew when we set that target that we were going to be faced with a situation where that wouldn’t get us to the full $25 million,” said Laura Larsen, a budget and program evaluation manager in the city’s Finance Department. “That’s where we’re really looking at a variety of factors to figure out how we get the rest of the way there.”
Different strategies to bridge the gap are needed because part of the shortfall, $15 million, is structural, meaning that ongoing, permanent cost-saving measures are needed. The remaining $10 million from revenue loss due to the coronavirus pandemic requires one-time solutions.
Some revenue assumptions built into the budget outlook that could fluctuate include permit and fee revenues, state aid, room tax revenues and investment earnings. Also, proposed programs, like the independent police monitor office, public safety radio program and a mental health ambulance, are not included.
The mayor is expected to announce her operating budget Oct. 6, and alders will have the opportunity to make amendments prior to final approval that is scheduled during the week of November 10.
“What’s going to be difficult is to discern in these priorities, how to be strategic about how we're committing ongoing resources in a time when we don’t have an ongoing revenue source,” Larsen said.
Agency requests
Larsen said that “by and large” agencies were creative about identifying one-time adjustments and permanent changes to address structural budget gasps.
For example, the Madison Fire Department proposed increasing ambulance transport fees to fund additional personnel and one-time costs to hire and train the employees to staff a ninth medic unit to serve the city’s southeast side.
Cutting budgets by 5% to meet the mayor’s directive is no easy task.
MFD’s budget calls for layoffs of 32 commissioned personnel to meet the $3.06 million in reduced expenditures, Fire Chief Steven Davis said in his department's budget proposal.
In the Madison Police Department, a 5% reduction would require the elimination of 26 sworn positions, nine full-time civilian positions and 57 hourly positions, according to acting Chief Vic Wahl’s operating budget proposal. Wahl said he anticipates this would mean cuts to the MPD’s community outreach efforts, including the mental health unit and Community Outreach and Resource Education unit, among other services and programs.
Even in a year without a pandemic and widespread protests this summer, the impact of a 5% budget reduction would be “significant,” he said.
“These impacts will be felt by all members of the community, and will adversely impact public safety in Madison for years,” Wahl said.
The Madison Public Library, another public-facing city service, expects to eliminate several positions, including five librarians. To reduce its budget by $958,987, Library Director Greg Mickells included a reduction in operating hours at several libraries and the temporary closure of the Monroe Street Library in his budget proposal.
All agency requests and other budget resources can be found online.
“It is going to be a challenge for all of us to deal with the 2021 operating budget,” Rhodes-Conway said.
