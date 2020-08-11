Rhodes-Conway says broad-based furloughs not expected in 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Absent dramatic changes in the second half of 2020, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said she does not expect broad-based employee furloughs during the rest of the year.

The coronavirus pandemic’s toll on Madison’s financial outlook is significant, with an estimated $30 million shortfall projected in May. After the close of the second quarter, the gap for 2020 is about $23.2 million.

“At this point, we are fairly sure that we will not have to turn to furloughs in 2020,” Rhodes-Conway said to the Finance Committee Monday.

Though the mayor does not expect putting staff on unpaid leave in 2020, she said in an email to city staff Aug. 7 that Work-Share — a state program that allows employers to cut workers’ hours and have the federal government subsidize lost income through the CARES Act — programs in certain agencies will continue because of “severely” reduced program revenues.

However, 2021 is a different matter.

“While 2020 is looking a bit better, we are still working to resolve a significant budget deficit in 2021, and I want to be clear that this announcement is not a statement about what we might need to do in 2021,” Rhodes-Conway said in the email.