Rhodes-Conway: PFAS levels in Starkweather Creek foam 'concerning'

The DNR found that the sample of foam taken Oct. 25 from Starkweather Creek near Olbrich Boat Launch showed 460 to 610 parts per trillion of PFOA and 80,000 to 92,000 parts per trillion of PFOS. PFOA, perfluorooctanoic acid, and PFOS, perfluorooctanesulfonic acid, are types of PFAS.

Samples taken of water at the surface showed 9.5 to 10 parts per trillion of PFOA and 400 parts per trillion of PFOS.

PFAS in waterways tend to accumulate where air and water meet and concentrate in foam, which lead to higher levels in foam than in the surrounding wtaer, according to the city.

Other PFAS contaminants were also detected in the foam and water samples and can be found in the DNR’s report.

Given the high levels of PFAS in the foam, the DNR and state Department of Health Services recommends people avoid making any contact with the foam. Swallowing foam with PFAS could have adverse health effects, according to health officials.

The Environmental Protection Agency warns against consuming water with more than 70 parts per trillion of PFOA and PFOS. The state’s Department of Health has proposed a safe drinking water standards of 20 ppt for the two.