Rhodes-Conway, City Council members tangle on process for homeless men's shelter site

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and a group of City Council members are tangling over the process used to propose a new permanent homeless men's shelter site on the Far East Side.
Rhodes-Conway and Dane County Executive Joe Parisi at a news conference Wednesday proposed to locate the shelter on a vacant, city-owned lot at 1902 Bartillon Drive between East Towne and Madison Area Technical College. They also announced the city will spend the coming months creating a temporary shelter at a city-owned, 31,500-square-foot building at 2002 Zeier Road near East Towne.
But a group of five council members at a news conference Thursday blasted Rhodes-Conway for a lack of communication, collaboration and transparency in choosing and announcing the site. Still, council President Syed Abbas and Alds. Gary Halverson, Charles Myadze, Sheri Carter and Barbara Harrington-McKinney all voiced support for the Bartillon Drive location, as well creating a temporary shelter at the Zeier Road property.
Abbas, whose 12th District includes the Bartillon Drive site, and Halverson, whose 17th District includes the Zeier Road property, both voiced disappointment that they hadn't been part of the selection and weren't notified about the choice until shortly before the mayor's news conference, or invited to the event.
"The issue here is not to oppose this," Abbas said. "This is about our constituents and a lack of collaboration from the top. I expect the mayor to do better. It's extremely important to have robust communication."
Rhodes-Conway said council members have had ample opportunity to weigh in on the proposed site and that the announcement is just the start of a long, open public process. She said the council has been in the loop on site options, and that feedback during closed discussion by the city's Finance Committee "greatly influenced" her decision on where to locate the permanent men's shelter.
The city and county have been aggressively seeking a site for a permanent men's shelter ever since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of cramped, makeshift shelters in Downtown church basements in March 2020. The city created a temporary shelter with more space at the Warner Park Community Center on the North Side before moving the shelter to the city's former Fleet Services building at 200 N. First St., which the city will begin to repurpose into the Madison Public Market this fall.
In the past two years, the city and county have proposed three permanent sites for the men's shelter: a two-story, 22,584-square-foot former day care center at 4111 East Towne Blvd., which failed because the seller pulled out of a tentative deal; the former big box store on Zeier Road, which met opposition; and now at 1902 Bartillon Drive.
Halverson accusing Rhodes-Conway of now failing to adequately engage council members on announcements to propose shelter sites three times. "We want to get this done," he said. "This is about process. How did this happen again? This is unacceptable. This is a call for more transparency in the mayor's office."
Many constituents have questions, Abbas said, adding that he and Halverson will ensure a robust community engagement process to help ensure a good design, appropriate services and more.
"This is a 50-year decision," Halverson said. "You don't get to make a decision without including residents."
Rhodes-Conway will soon introduce a resolution to the City Council seeking approval of the site, directing the Engineering Division to choose architectural and engineering consultants, and directing the Community Development Division to start a process to pick an operator, who would help refine the design, budget and mix of services.
The resolution will be considered by three city committees before returning to the council for final action on April 19, city community development director Jim O'Keefe said. City staff, ideally with the participation of council members, also plan to schedule community meetings around both the Bartillon Drive and Zeier Road projects prior to that date, he said.
"I find it frankly surprising that alders are acting like they didn't know a long process lies ahead of us," Rhodes-Conway said.
As the community emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic, it's been amazing to witness the creativity, dedication to causes and resilience that give hope and promise. I chose stories that reflect that dynamic, some involving long-held dreams, including pieces about a vision for the next Downtown in the wake of the pandemic and protests against racism, and the Bayview Foundation's plans for redevelopment of low-income housing into what will be one of the coolest neighborhoods in Madison. A proposal for an 18-story housing tower that would have razed the historic Wonder Bar with its gangster lore on the South Side revived a movement to save the building with the final chapters of the saga yet to be written. After fits and starts, the Wisconsin Historical Society chose a site for a long-sought, $120 million museum at the top of State Street. And I was able to document the move of a homeless man from the once sprawling homeless encampment at Reindahl Park near East Towne to the city's first tiny shelter encampment in an industrial area on the Southeast Side.
There's been so much more -- the plight of event venues amid the pandemic, the Urban League of Greater Madison's proposed Black Business Hub and the unveiling of plans for the Center for Black Excellence and Culture, both on the South Side, new investments and initiatives to address gun violence, the coming of bus rapid transit and a transit network redesign.
It will be something to watch so many of these ventures come to fruition in coming years.
