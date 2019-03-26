Mayoral candidate Satya Rhodes-Conway secured more contributions than incumbent Mayor Paul Soglin in the last financial report filed before the April 2 spring election.
The latest reports, which were due Monday, cover activity for the period of Feb. 5 through March 18 and are one way to gauge candidate support before the general election.
For the latest reporting period, Rhodes-Conway raised $125,754. The campaign spent $110,849 and reports $25,053 in cash on hand. Ahead of the primary election, Rhodes-Conway came in fourth in fundraising, following Soglin and candidates Mo Cheeks and Raj Shukla.
“Grassroots donors, everyday people, are chipping in $5 here or $50 there and it really speaks to how fired up people are for change,” said Rhodes-Conway, former alder who works for the Mayor’s Innovation Project through the Center on Wisconsin Strategy, in a statement. “This has been a grassroots campaign from the very start, since we launched, our campaign has completed over 400 volunteer canvassing shifts.”
Soglin’s campaign raised $77,265, according to the report. The campaign spent $75,060 and has $74,752 in cash on hand — nearly three times that of Rhodes-Conway.
“That puts us in a strong position going into the final stretch,” said Melissa Mulliken, Soglin’s campaign manager.
From July 1 to Feb. 4, Soglin raised a total of $112,029 compared to the $83,330 that Rhodes-Conway raised in the same time frame.
Both candidates have released television ads ahead of the general election.
The incumbent mayor’s ad says that Soglin “gets Madison." It touts his record on building over 1,000 units of new housing and creating jobs while also acknowledges that issues like racial equity, poverty and the achievement gap need attention.
“We’ve gotten a lot done, but I still have more do to,” Soglin says in the ad.
Rhodes-Conway’s TV ad argues Madison is in a “crucial moment” and needs to make progress on affordable housing, bus rapid transit and preparations for climate change.
“We need leaders with the courage to pursue bold, progressive ideas,” Rhodes-Conway says in the ad. “The change we need can’t wait.”