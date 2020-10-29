Reuben Sanon to join Satya Rhodes-Conway's office as deputy mayor

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced Thursday that Reuben Sanon, a former city of Sun Prairie employee with communications and community partnership experience, will be joining her staff as a deputy mayor.

As deputy mayor, Sanon said in an emailed statement that he wants to work toward “a day when access and mobility for our community’s most vulnerable are inherent to the very nature in which we serve as public servants and live as Madisonians.”

“I’ve been able to thrive in this city but a lot of people who look like me have not,” Sanon said. “As such my main focus will be connecting our most marginalized communities to the immense amount of power and resources that we have here so that they’ll thrive in a community that serves them and is shaped by them.”

Sanon said connecting with those who have been kept from “decision making spaces” can allow the city to be “agile, resourceful and justice-driven” — characteristics that are of heightened need during a pandemic.