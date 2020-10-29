Reuben Sanon to join Satya Rhodes-Conway's office as deputy mayor

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced Thursday that Reuben Sanon, a former city of Sun Prairie employee with communications and community partnership experience, will be joining her staff as a deputy mayor.
As deputy mayor, Sanon said in an emailed statement that he wants to work toward “a day when access and mobility for our community’s most vulnerable are inherent to the very nature in which we serve as public servants and live as Madisonians.”
“I’ve been able to thrive in this city but a lot of people who look like me have not,” Sanon said. “As such my main focus will be connecting our most marginalized communities to the immense amount of power and resources that we have here so that they’ll thrive in a community that serves them and is shaped by them.”
Sanon said connecting with those who have been kept from “decision making spaces” can allow the city to be “agile, resourceful and justice-driven” — characteristics that are of heightened need during a pandemic.
“That’s more important than ever as Covid-19 reshapes our daily lives and as we as a nation and local community grapple with our deeply ingrained inequities, systemic oppression and history of violence that have shaped the very land we stand on,” Sanon said.
Support Local Journalism
Most recently, Sanon served as a communications and diversity strategist for the city of Sun Prairie where he worked to “bring down barriers to power for the most marginalized in that city.”
Prior to that, he worked as a program director at the Morgridge Center for Public Service on UW-Madison’s campus. In that role, Rhodes-Conway said Sanon paired students with community organizations and created and maintained relationships with over 90 organizations across Dane County.
Sanon attended Madison’s West High School and has lived in New York, Pennsylvania, and West Africa. He speaks French and Portuguese.
Rhodes-Conway said in a statement that she believes Sanon will “strengthen our resident outreach and engagement efforts to the benefit of the whole city.”
“Reuben will be a great addition to Team City,” Rhodes-Conway said in a statement. “I really like his enthusiasm, background, experiences, and love of Madison.”
Sanon will be paid $104,415 annual and his first day is Nov. 2.
At the end of June, former deputy mayors Cam McClay and Leslie Orrantia announced their resignation. Orrantia pursued a doctorate program at UW-Madison, and McLay said he was seeking other opportunities.
As mayor, Rhodes-Conway can appoint five deputy mayors. Currently, Chief of Staff Mary Bottari, Christie Baumel, Katie Crawley and Linda Vakunta hold those positions.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.