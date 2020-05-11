Retailers allowed to reopen with no more than 5 customers at a time under new order

Wisconsin retailers can reopen, as long as such businesses only allow up to five customers at a time, under new COVID-19 restrictions announced by Gov. Tony Evers.
The relaxed restrictions are the latest example of the governor's efforts to "turn the dial" and reopen the state's economy, which has seen skyrocketing unemployment numbers since nonessential businesses were closed more than a month ago in an attempt to limit the spread of the respiratory disease. In addition, Evers' "safer at home" order, which is set to conclude May 26, has been challenged in the state Supreme Court by GOP lawmakers looking to reopen the economy sooner.
Under the new order, which is effective immediately, retail businesses originally closed by the "safer at home" order would be allowed to reopen to in-person customers, but would be limited to no more than five customers at a time. Drive-in theaters also are allowed to reopen, with some restrictions. Social distancing practices must be maintained at all operating businesses.
"In addition to added flexibilities and steps we have already taken for businesses, this is another disciplined turn of the dial that will allow Wisconsin's business owners to safely get back to work and Wisconsin consumers to support their favorite local spots," Evers said in a statement.
Businesses like nail and hair salons still must remain closed, and in-person services at restaurants and bars remains prohibited, under the latest order.
Last week, Evers unveiled a series of publications — developed by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. and the state departments of Health Services; Tourism; and Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection — that provide best practices and safety tips for businesses to follow when they begin to reopen.
"Both customers and workers need to be confident in their safety, so we need everyone to be diligent in following best safety practices so we can continue to move our state forward while keeping our neighbors, families, and communities safe and healthy," Evers said in a statement.
In April, businesses were allowed to provide curbside pickup and drop-off of goods and animals, including dog groomers, small engine repair shops and upholstery businesses. The order also allowed those that rent boats, golf carts, kayaks and ATVs to reopen.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.