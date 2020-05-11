Retailers allowed to reopen with no more than 5 customers at a time under new order

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Wisconsin retailers can reopen, as long as such businesses only allow up to five customers at a time, under new COVID-19 restrictions announced by Gov. Tony Evers.

The relaxed restrictions are the latest example of the governor's efforts to "turn the dial" and reopen the state's economy, which has seen skyrocketing unemployment numbers since nonessential businesses were closed more than a month ago in an attempt to limit the spread of the respiratory disease. In addition, Evers' "safer at home" order, which is set to conclude May 26, has been challenged in the state Supreme Court by GOP lawmakers looking to reopen the economy sooner.

Under the new order, which is effective immediately, retail businesses originally closed by the "safer at home" order would be allowed to reopen to in-person customers, but would be limited to no more than five customers at a time. Drive-in theaters also are allowed to reopen, with some restrictions. Social distancing practices must be maintained at all operating businesses.

"In addition to added flexibilities and steps we have already taken for businesses, this is another disciplined turn of the dial that will allow Wisconsin's business owners to safely get back to work and Wisconsin consumers to support their favorite local spots," Evers said in a statement.