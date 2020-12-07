Restrictions temporarily prevent Dane County Humane Society from treating badgers, bats

Lemley also noted the timing of the Humane Society's response coincides with the transition to winter, which she said tends to be the center's busiest season for bats. Most of the bats the center receives in the winter aren't injured, she said, but have been found in a house and can't return outside because the weather is too cold.

"They would normally be hibernating, so they come to us for the rest of the winter," she said. "So this is really the time where we would start to see an increase in bat numbers in the center and we're really looking at a lot of people who aren't going to have a lot of options for their bat."

If individuals come across sick or injured bats or members of the weasel or cat families, Lemley said they could call the DNR's service line and a wildlife rehabilitator, who she said could help people make decisions surrounding bats: Is it too cold to put them outside again?

As for other animals, Lemley said rehabilitators could help people decide whether the most humane action to take surrounding an injured creature would be euthanasia or just leaving the animal where it was found.

It's unclear how long the restrictions will last. Hoye, the DNR spokeswoman, said the agency is "engaged in national discussions on a weekly basis and tracking the science."

"It is safe to say that we all wish these risk precautions were not necessary, and as more questions are answered through investigation and research, we will continue to evaluate and update our program," she added. "We are continuing to work with additional state and federal partners to ensure we have the latest information available to assess risk and what efforts may be adjusted as new insights are available."

