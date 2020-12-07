Restrictions temporarily prevent Dane County Humane Society from treating badgers, bats

The Dane County Humane Society is urging Wisconsin officials to drop restrictions that prevent wildlife specialists from rehabilitating sick or injured badgers, bats and other animals.
The temporary constraints, put in place by the state Department of Natural Resources, are targeted at types of creatures that could be susceptible to the virus that causes COVID-19 and if exposed during treatment and returned to the wild, could harm both animal and human health, the agency argues.
Under the suspension, which the DNR says will continue, bats and members of the weasel and cat families (including mink, fisher, otter and bobcats) are unable to be brought to a wildlife rehabilitator for care or treatment — language that a Human Society spokesman contends ties experts' hands.
“The DNR says the restrictions are intended to prevent the spread of COVID, yet wildlife rehabilitators are trained specifically to help prevent the spread of disease among wild animals and between humans and animals in their care,” spokesman Evan Hafenbreadl said in a statement last week.
[Where the wild things heal: When animals in Dane County get hurt, wildlife rehabilitators are there to help]
Humane Society officials say instead of a suspending the ability for experts to rehabilitate certain animals, protocols could be established to protect those creatures from potential COVID-19 exposure, such as housing animals separately to avoid spread, assigning just a couple people to the care of those animals, wearing face coverings, sanitizing surfaces and self-monitoring for illness.
In lieu of that, wildlife veterinary technician Erin Lemley said one of her biggest concerns is that members of the public may try to administer care to sick, injured or orphaned animals themselves, increasing the transmission risk of COVID and other diseases as well as parasites, and potentially endangering the welfare of the creature.
"These people who have nowhere to turn often are not just going to leave an animal," said Lemley, who began volunteering at the Humane Society's Wildlife Center in 2010 and has worked there full-time for five years. "If they care enough to reach out to us, they're going to care enough that they're not just going to leave that animal there to suffer."
Asked about whether implementing strict protocols to treat such wildlife had been considered or would be sufficient, DNR spokeswoman Sarah Hoye noted an animal could still be exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19 by the person who finds it and takes it to a rehabilitator.
Further, she wrote in an email that not all centers are big enough "to truly implement risk reduction principles in house," and it's also unknown whether signs of disease could be exhibited in wild animal species brought to the facilities, making it difficult to know whether an animal had contracted it.
Support Local Journalism
The agency in a Facebook comment on the Humane Society's post about the issue wrote the COVID-19 crisis forced officials to choose "between the care of an individual animal and the safety of its population."
"In its commitment to the health of all Wisconsin wildlife and the people of this state, the DNR will continue its temporary suspension of the rehabilitation of species vulnerable to COVID-19," the DNR's comment continued. "This decision was not taken lightly and was done in tandem with governments across the country and around the world."
Hoye said the suspension on bat care went into effect at the beginning of April. The move, Lemley said, stemmed from the concern that SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes COVID-19, originated in bats.
The suspensions on rehabilitating felid (bobcat) and mustelid (weasels, mink and others) species came in August, Hoye said. That followed worldwide reports showing some pet cats had been infected with SARS-CoV-2. In addition, the CDC notes several lions and tigers in a New York zoo, tigers in a Tennessee zoo and others tested positive due to potential exposure by employees who tested positive for COVID-19.
Further, SARS-CoV-2 was reported in mink farms in the U.S., as well as the Netherlands, Denmark, Spain, Italy, Sweden and Greece, the CDC website notes.
Though the restrictions have been in place for a while, Lemley said she and others were inspired to act after other rehabilitation groups, including Wild Instincts in Rhinelander, spoke out against the policies earlier this fall. Wild Instincts previously set up a Facebook page to protest the changes.
Lemley also noted the timing of the Humane Society's response coincides with the transition to winter, which she said tends to be the center's busiest season for bats. Most of the bats the center receives in the winter aren't injured, she said, but have been found in a house and can't return outside because the weather is too cold.
"They would normally be hibernating, so they come to us for the rest of the winter," she said. "So this is really the time where we would start to see an increase in bat numbers in the center and we're really looking at a lot of people who aren't going to have a lot of options for their bat."
If individuals come across sick or injured bats or members of the weasel or cat families, Lemley said they could call the DNR's service line and a wildlife rehabilitator, who she said could help people make decisions surrounding bats: Is it too cold to put them outside again?
As for other animals, Lemley said rehabilitators could help people decide whether the most humane action to take surrounding an injured creature would be euthanasia or just leaving the animal where it was found.
It's unclear how long the restrictions will last. Hoye, the DNR spokeswoman, said the agency is "engaged in national discussions on a weekly basis and tracking the science."
"It is safe to say that we all wish these risk precautions were not necessary, and as more questions are answered through investigation and research, we will continue to evaluate and update our program," she added. "We are continuing to work with additional state and federal partners to ensure we have the latest information available to assess risk and what efforts may be adjusted as new insights are available."
Sign-up here for the Campaign Notes newsletter to get important Wisconsin politics updates in your inbox each Thursday, now through Election Day.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.