Restrictions on PFAS in firefighting foams signed into law

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has signed into law GOP-led regulations on the use of firefighting foams that contain a hazardous chemical that already has been found in Lake Monona fish.

The Republican-authored bill was signed Wednesday and limits where firefighters and others could test or train with foam containing PFAS. The new law also allows use of the foam only in emergency fire responses or in approved testing areas.

“PFAS contamination of groundwater is a serious issue in northeastern Wisconsin and a growing problem in other areas of the state due in large part to the uncontained use of these foams," legislation co-author Rep. John Nygren, R-Marinette, said in a statement.

The bill passed both the Senate and Assembly on voice votes last month, but some Democratic lawmakers have argued the bill does not do enough to address the issue.

PFAS chemicals — also found in food packaging, non-stick cookware, water-resistant clothing, carpeting and other products — have been shown to increase the risk of cancer and other ailments. They are known as “forever chemicals” because they do not break down in the environment.