‘Resigned’ but ‘hopeful’: Dane County’s most liberal voters react to Biden nomination

For a Democratic candidate who has a solid chance at pushing Republican President Donald Trump out of office this November, former Vice President Joe Biden isn’t generating much enthusiasm among Dane County’s most liberal voters.
Many say they don’t feel energized or inspired by Biden, as they hoped for a more liberal candidate like Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders or Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren who would fight for far-reaching change. But according to polls and interviews, they’ll likely vote for him anyway.
UW-Madison PhD student Meghan O’Donnell, 24, who describes herself as further left than the Democratic Party, said she was initially disappointed because Biden’s campaign “didn’t have the excitement that any of the other progressives seemed to have.” She had hoped for Sanders to win the Democratic nomination.
But she’s come around to the idea of Biden, who officially accepted the Democratic nomination for president Thursday, because he’s a “solid pick” for beating Trump.
“There’s just kind of a sense of resignation,” O’Donnell said. “I think everybody — at least the majority of my friends who feel the way I do — sees November as kind of a ‘You have to vote to get the current president out of office.’”
While there may be lukewarm feelings toward Biden, the Marquette Law School Poll shows Biden has been the “hands-down choice” among the most liberal voters, poll director Charles Franklin said.
When combining the results of the Marquette polls conducted in January, May, June and one from earlier this month, 92% of likely voters statewide who identified as “very liberal” said they would vote for Biden compared with 95% of likely voters in those four polls who said they were “liberal.”
In the Madison media market, support for Biden among the most liberal is slightly higher.
When combining Marquette polls from 2019 and 2020 — to produce a larger sample size for the region — 95% of “very liberal” likely voters within the broader Madison area said they will vote for Biden.
UW-Madison political science professor Barry Burden said approximately 90% of Wisconsin voters surveyed in February who planned to back the more liberal Sanders and Warren in the Democratic primary reported in a new poll released by the UW-Madison Elections Research Center and Wisconsin State Journal last week they’ll vote for Biden in November.
That’s the same percentage of voters who supported the more moderate Biden in the primary that now say they’ll back him in the general election, Burden said.
Burden said there will be “disgruntlement” among liberals in the county who don’t think Biden is pursuing an aggressive enough agenda, particularly on issues like policing and health care.
“But I still think that the strong desire to remove Trump is just so unifying for anyone on the left end of the spectrum that there’s going to be a lot of support for Joe Biden, maybe not for him as a candidate, but as a way to vote against Donald Trump,” Burden said.
In the most recent UW-Madison poll, Biden led Trump 49% to 43% among registered voters in Wisconsin — a state Trump won by fewer than 23,000 votes four years ago.
‘Harm reduction’
To many of the most liberal voters, it’s not that they want to vote for Biden, but they view they have to.
UW-Madison students Hazel Behling, 20, and Lexi Nelson, 19 — both Democratic socialists — said they plan to vote for Biden, but that in doing so they’ll be abandoning or pushing off some of the changes they care about most.
Nelson believes that access to health care should be a right. Behling wants nationwide criminal justice reform and an overhaul of the immigration system. They wanted Sanders or Warren to become the nominee.
“We want health care for all,” Behling said. “We want police to stop killing Black people.”
Ebony Anderson-Carter, 29, a Black woman who has been out on Madison’s streets in recent months protesting the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, said Biden is just another example of “a bunch of old people sitting in high seats (who) think they know these people down here like me.”
“They don’t know us,” she said.
Although Anderson-Carter feels more neutral about Biden than anything, she believes he will bring more of the same instead of the change she has been fighting for out on the streets.
O’Donnell also doesn’t believe Biden will bring the “radical change” she wants to see in health care, racial justice, women’s rights and other issues. She said Biden doesn’t inspire her.
Heidi Wegleitner, a Dane County Board supervisor and a member of the local political party Progressive Dane, said she’s still “bitter” about the Democratic nomination process in 2016 when she was a delegate for Sanders.
Wegleitner said she’s not inspired by this year’s Democratic ticket of Biden and vice presidential pick California Sen. Kamala Harris, but said she draws hope from youths demonstrating for racial justice, worker’s rights, Medicare for All, housing and action on climate change, calling her eventual vote for Biden a “vote for harm reduction.”
The VP nominee
Voters were mixed on whether Harris brought the surge of energy that Biden’s campaign needed.
Serena Pritchard, 23, who lives on the Southwest Side and will soon be starting a job at Exact Sciences, said it’s empowering and “inspirational” to see Harris become the first Black woman and first South Asian woman to run for vice president on a major party ticket. Pritchard, who is Filipino, said Harris could be a voice for women and minorities, like herself.
“I like how strong and passionate she is,” Pritchard said of Harris. “It’s really energizing.”
Pritchard said Sanders was her ideal candidate, but she’s “on board” with Biden because she doesn’t want Trump to get re-elected.
Anderson-Carter said she’s skeptical of Harris because of her record as attorney general in California, where her office prosecuted marijuana-related offenses, putting non-violent people and Black people behind bars.
Anderson-Carter was hopeful that Harris could be a fighter for African Americans, but said her track record as a prosecutor is worrisome. Anderson-Carter said she’ll believe Harris will help Black people when Harris proves it with action and concrete policy.
“That’s great for women of color, but I’m not sure if that’s great for Black people yet. I need to see that,” Anderson-Carter said of Harris being the Democratic nominee for vice president.
Rep. Shelia Stubbs, D-Madison — the first African American elected to the state Legislature from Dane County — encouraged voters who are skeptical of Harris’ history as a prosecutor to “give her a chance.”
Stubbs met Harris in person when she was running for office and Harris listened, gave Stubbs her card and offered to help however she could.
“I actually cried when I heard Sen. Harris accept the nomination,” Stubbs said. “I don’t feel she’s going to get in the Capitol and forget about us.”
Stubbs said she hopes Democrats, both liberal and more moderate, will unify behind Biden and Harris.
In Dane County, Burden said U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, could be a “secret weapon” for persuading liberal voters to get more excited about Biden.
“She’s got real progressive credentials, and she’s well known to Dane County voters because she came up through politics through the Dane County Board and serving in the state Legislature,” he said. “She’s a very familiar and trusted public figure, and she is enthusiastically backing Biden.”
Future change
Nelson said she’s “hopeful” Biden and Harris will bring some of the changes she’s seeking. She believes liberal Congresswomen such as Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez could help pull Biden more toward the left.
If Biden doesn’t fight for progressive change, Behling hopes it will come in 2024.
“There’s a lot of progressive young people,” Behling said. “Hopefully in the future we can show up to the elections and show that there’s more of us and more of us want a more progressive platform.”
Said O’Donnell: “I think people are just waiting for the day when we’ll be able to feel really inspired again.”
State Journal reporter Logan Wroge contributed to this report.
Follow the Wisconsin State Journal's 2020 presidential election coverage
As the host of the Democratic National Convention in August and one of a few swing states in the November election, Wisconsin is the center of the political universe in 2020.
Kicking off the DNC on Wednesday from the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee, Evers expressed regret that the convention, which shifted last week to a mostly online event due to COVID-19, could not be held in-person.
"As we all recognize, it’s not exactly what we thought it was going to be, but what we’ve been forced to deal with," Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said of the first-of-its-kind convention.
In addition to once boasting more than 50,000 visitors and hundreds of millions of tourism dollars, Milwaukee's political bash also aimed to cleanse Democrats' palate of Trump's margin-thin victory over Hillary Clinton here in 2016.
Biden leads Trump 49% to 43% among Wisconsin respondents. Biden's lead in Wisconsin widens to 52% to 44% among voters who say they are "certain" to vote in November.
Biden led by a 6-point margin among likely voters over Trump in a June Marquette poll.
Republican President Donald Trump also has caused controversy for saying he might deliver acceptance speech at White House.
Community organizers in Milwaukee have shifted their voter outreach programs to focus on mail-in absentee ballot education.
The poll also found former Vice President Joe Biden widening his lead over President Donald Trump in the state and a declining concern among Wisconsinites over the COVID-19 pandemic.
Perceptions of whether or not the president delivered on the promises he made during his 2016 campaign differ drastically along party lines.
Marquette poll finds majority still approves of Tony Evers' 'safer at home' order, but support has dropped
The latest poll's results come as Wisconsin faces unprecedented unemployment numbers, which have risen sharply following state efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 by shutting down some businesses or limiting services at others.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, who won the state four years ago, was still in the race when the polls closed last Tuesday, but he suspended his campaign the following day — nearly a week before results would be reported. On Monday, he endorsed Joe Biden.
Organizers are searching for ways to empower voters in communities of color and low-income areas that saw a decrease in turnout during the 2016 general election.
As the remaining Democratic presidential candidates look to begin large-scale campaign efforts in Wisconsin, they enter a battleground state that already has received considerable attention from President Donald Trump.
In this week’s Front Page podcast, Wisconsin State Journal state and politics reporter Mitchell Schmidt discusses the field of candidates, the upsets, the victories, and what Wisconsin voters will have to look forward to, as we near the Democratic National Convention.
All other major candidates in the race received between 9 and 17% support.
In the general election, President Donald Trump faces a tight race against the Democratic field in Wisconsin.
Results of a new Wisconsin state-wide poll, released Sunday, show Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in a commanding lead ahead of Democratic presidential nominees. But, given the surprise outcome of the 2016 presidential election, the question remains: How accurate are political polls in an election year?
UW-Madison's Elections Research Center plans to launch a new poll to complement the Marquette Law School Poll.
Wisconsin, which hosts its first national party convention in July, is the only state the three major political forecasters all agree is a toss-up.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.