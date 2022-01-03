Residents want more single-family housing in South Madison Plan

The Madison City Council on Tuesday expects to take up a new South Madison Plan that calls for hundreds of millions in development in an area roughly bounded by Fish Hatchery Road, Wingra Creek, the Beltline, East Badger Road and Lake Monona.
While they welcome the investment in the historically neglected area, residents and city officials remain divided over how much, and what kind of housing, should be built in the area of the former Thorstad auto dealership and other properties between Wright Middle School and South Park Street south of Wingra Creek.
"The most important message from the community is 'hear me," Ald. Sheri Carter, 14th District, who represents the planning area, said of residents who want more single-family, owner-occupied housing in the area. "The vision is for more single-family housing, not creating a canyon effect on South Park Street, and increasing commercial spaces and business opportunities."
More than two-thirds of the area's housing stock consists of multifamily units, and renters making up 79% of the South Side's population, Carter said.
Ald. Tag Evers, 13th District, which abuts the planning area, agrees home ownership is important, but said it's a mistake to conflate home ownership with single-family housing. Ownership can be achieved through a variety of housing options, he said.
"It's indisputable that Madison is facing a profound housing crises," he said. "It will only get worse if we do not concentrate our efforts on expanding housing options and increasing density in neighborhoods like Thorstad."
The draft plan, which has been reviewed by eight city committees, also envisions more density at the Village on Park mall; an expanded Penn Park; new housing and retail; up to 12-story mixed-use buildings in some spots; new street and path connections; development to complement Madison Area Technical College; and projects to create a gateway at South Park Street near the Beltline.
Some area residents are also raising questions about parts of the plan, contending the city has avoided discussion of the potential for redevelopment of Dane County's Alliant Energy Center and surrounding areas that could promote gentrification and displacement.
They've also voiced concerns about the 12-story maximum height of buildings that would be allowed in the John Nolen Drive corridor and an area across from the Alliant Energy Center known as the Olin Triangle.
Limited opportunities
Already, many South Side residents are being priced out of housing, city planners Jeff Greger and Angela Puerta said in a recent report to the Plan Commission.
Over two years of meetings between residents and city officials, residents stressed the need to build generational wealth through homeownership, the report says.
The draft plan for the Thorstad area envisions:
- 50 small "cottage"-style homes, typically 1,000 to 1,500 square feet
- 54 single-family homes, roughly 2,200 to 2,400 square feet on 4,000-square-foot lots
- 16 low- to medium-density residential units, such as townhouses
- 120 units in five-story, mixed-use buildings near the creek but along South Park Street.
It's relatively rare for the city to plan for new single-family homes in an urbanized area. The most recent examples were 24 such lots at the larger Mosaic Ridge project in the Allied Drive neighborhood on the Southwest Side, and 51 such lots at the larger Royster Clark redevelopment on Cottage Grove Road on the East Side.
The Thorstad area was chosen for housing because it wouldn't displace current residents and would have only a minimal effect on businesses, is near a park and a school, and city investments could be recovered within a decade, the report says.
Single-family housing will require significant city investment, probably through tax incremental financing (TIF), and the city could also lower costs by buying land and building the infrastructure. It's likely the city would partner with a nonprofit that would build and sell units.
The draft plan has received near unanimous approvals from city committees, with the main recommendations for change to increase residential density in the Thorstad area to take advantage of bus rapid transit, or BRT, and support commercial uses.
Given those concerns, staff produced an alternate concept that would increase density in that area while maintaining the plan's original intent, Greger said.
The alternative still envisions 50 cottage-style homes but increases the number of single-family homes to 65 on smaller, 3,000-square-foot lots, increases low- to medium-size residential units to 44, and doubles the number of units in mixed-use buildings to 240 while increasing the building height to eight stories.
The initial concept shows 240 total units with a density of 16 units per acre, while the alternative has 399 total units at a density of 26.6 units per acre. By contrast, Mosaic Ridge has 363 total units and a density of 15.5 units per acre while Royster Clark has 366 total units and a density of 19.3 units per acre.
On Dec. 13, the Plan Commission voted for language in the draft plan to allow for "considerable flexibility" in housing types and density in the Thorstad area. But it voted 6-2 against an amendment to endorse the alternative housing concept for that area. The commission then voted unanimously to recommend approval of the draft plan.
"No one's wrong in this case," Planning director Heather Stouder said. "We're trying to strike a good balance."
'The American dream'
"The community is looking for housing in the area, but it's looking for a variety of housing options," said Isadore Knox, a former City Council member who has lived on the South Side for three decades. "There is a lack of single-family housing. We want to increase the number of single-family homes.
"Everybody wants a share of the American dream, and the American dream is home ownership," he said.
Knox said he and his wife raised five children in their single-family home and would like to downsize and make their house available to a large young family, but there are few options "to stay in the neighborhood where we've invested 30 years of our lives."
The lower-density, single-family homes in the Thorstad area are balanced in the draft plan by dense, mixed-use buildings along John Nolen Drive and in the Triangle area, he and others said.
Ald. Grant Foster, 15th District, said he too supports more home ownership on the South Side, but that designating much of the land in the Thorstad area for single-family homes isn't the best way to achieve it and actually works against goals like affordability and preventing gentrification and displacement.
"It also sacrifices much of the potential of one of the best urban-infill, transit-oriented development sites in the city at a time we are being told we desperately need to do anything we can to build more housing," he said.
The alternate plan increases single-family housing by 10%, home ownership options by 32%, and density by 66%, Evers said, calling it a "measured improvement" over the original plan.
But single-family home lots in the alternative may be too small to allow for owners to expand homes if needed, and too much density can sometimes destabilize neighborhoods over time, as seen in other part of the city, Knox said.
Dean Mosiman's memorable stories from 2021
As the community emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic, it's been amazing to witness the creativity, dedication to causes and resilience that give hope and promise. I chose stories that reflect that dynamic, some involving long-held dreams, including pieces about a vision for the next Downtown in the wake of the pandemic and protests against racism, and the Bayview Foundation's plans for redevelopment of low-income housing into what will be one of the coolest neighborhoods in Madison. A proposal for an 18-story housing tower that would have razed the historic Wonder Bar with its gangster lore on the South Side revived a movement to save the building with the final chapters of the saga yet to be written. After fits and starts, the Wisconsin Historical Society chose a site for a long-sought, $120 million museum at the top of State Street. And I was able to document the move of a homeless man from the once sprawling homeless encampment at Reindahl Park near East Towne to the city's first tiny shelter encampment in an industrial area on the Southeast Side.
There's been so much more -- the plight of event venues amid the pandemic, the Urban League of Greater Madison's proposed Black Business Hub and the unveiling of plans for the Center for Black Excellence and Culture, both on the South Side, new investments and initiatives to address gun violence, the coming of bus rapid transit and a transit network redesign.
It will be something to watch so many of these ventures come to fruition in coming years.
With hard lessons from the pandemic and protests, Madison looks to forge a more diverse, inviting Downtown.
The nonprofit Bayview Foundation is poised to launch a $50 million, low-income redevelopment that could become one of the city's coolest neigh…
McGrath Properties original proposal for an 18-million redevelopment, the tallest residential building in the city, would have razed the Colis…
The Wisconsin Historical Society, after picking a site for a new $120 million museum at the top of State Street, unveiled plans that show a gl…
With winter approaching, the city moved the first homeless from a sprawling encampment at Reindahl Park to 30 tiny shelters with heat on the S…