June Franklin has had a rough couple of days.
Since Tuesday, the slight 87-year-old woman and her sons have dealt with the aftermath of rains that pummeled western Dane County. And like their neighbors on Loruth Terrace in the Orchard Ridge neighborhood, getting the water out of the basement was just the beginning.
“We just kept pumping,” she said as she rested her bad back and sore legs Wednesday afternoon on the front stoop amid piles of debris drying in the sun. “But we weren’t accomplishing anything because it was coming up the floor drain.”
Now she’s left with the clean-up. The water in the basement is still an inch deep in spots. Her recently installed water heater is trashed, creating another hardship. And the money she’s going to shell out to get things back to normal weighs heavily on her mind.
Behind the row of modest houses in the southwest Madison neighborhood, a retention pond is slowly receding from back yards. Fuming residents say the pond is the source of their woes. Filled with muck accumulated over decades, little capacity remained to retain Monday’s deluge.
“The taxes we pay around here, the least they could do is dredge the thing every 20 years or so,” said June Franklin’s son, Larry Franklin, who is splitting his time between helping his mother and cleaning up the mess in his own house across the street.
Stories like the Franklins’ have been playing out across Dane County, especially in hard-hit areas like Cross Plains, Middleton, Black Earth and west Madison, as residents just begin to tame the water levels in their homes and tackle the exhausting and expensive aftermath.
“The big issue for people right now is cleanup,” said Dane County Emergency Management spokesman John McLellan. “Black mold, making sure you get in there and clean up whatever was covered and not doing a shoddy job, doing a real decent job of it. That’s critical during flooding.”
Many are turning to remediation companies to do the work. But those companies are backlogged, with some booked days out. Meanwhile, McLellan warned, scammers and odd-jobbers could potentially fill the void.
“Anybody and their brother can come around with a mop and say, ‘Hey, we’re good,’” he said. “But understand what you’re paying for. Make sure you get somebody who’s reputable and bonded, and they’re willing to write a contract.”
On Loruth Street, hiring someone to do the work for them is out of the question.
"We can't afford it," said Franklin’s next-door neighbor, Wanda Rodriguez.
She said she called two companies. One called back.
“They said the fee would be about $4,500, basically to do what they’re doing,” she said, gesturing toward friends and family who are helping with the clean-up. “Rip out the carpet, rip out stuff and assess the damage and hook up machines for drying.”
She borrowed dehumidifiers from her friends and is tearing out the basement walls in an effort to prevent mold. She plans to eventually have her basement tested. That will cost $1,500, she said.
She’s also battling insurance companies to try to get them to pay for part of the cost, to no avail.
When asked about insurance, June Franklin scoffed.
“Are you kidding,” she said, “nobody carries flood insurance.”
Also enjoying something of a boom are basement waterproofing companies.
“We’ve been swamped,” said Marsha Parker, accounts manager for Richland Center-based Tri-State Basement Repair. “The phones yesterday were ringing non-stop. We’re still making appointments in Black Earth, Middleton, Madison and Cross Plains.”
She said the company’s two project managers have been trying to keep up with estimates, but now their booked out until Labor Day.
The amount of rain, she said, has in some cases exceeded the capacity of the company’s waterproofing systems.
“We’ve had calls on systems that we had already installed,” she said. “They can’t keep up with the amount of water.”
Ken Jacoby, owner of Jacoby Waterproofing, said starting on Monday calls increased “probably 20 times what I usually get.” An independent waterproofer who runs a single crew of four, he’s now scheduling over two months out.
“Between Monday and Tuesday, I probably got a month’s worth of work,” he said. “If you’re a good waterproofer, everybody’s booked. You’re going to have to wait in line.”
But on Loruth Terrace, people aren’t waiting. On Wednesday, people were still busy pitching waterlogged carpets, ruined furniture and other possessions to the curb.
“I’m exhausted already, like physically,” said Rodriguez, adding that she doesn’t think things will get back to normal anytime soon.
Her insurance company, she said, isn’t likely to pay for anything. But she’s hoping that if the county is declared a federal disaster area, Federal Emergency Management Agency funds will become available.
But she’s not holding her breath.
“That would be great just to replace things,” she said. “But at this point we’re going with get everything dry and if worse comes to worse we’ll just fix things a little bit at a time.”