Residents call on Dane County to make budget cuts to Sheriff's Office

But some residents, including Allison Bell Bern, said Parisi should have made major cuts to the Sheriff’s Office instead of sustaining funding.

“This budget does not take enough away from the sheriff’s budget,” Bell Bern said.

Many said funding for the Sheriff’s Office should instead be put toward housing, social services, support for the homeless and the county’s Black community. Megan Roman, a Monona resident, said the county should “invest in people, not the jails.”

Defunding law enforcement has been a frequent demand of protesters who took to the streets in Madison this summer to fight against racism and police brutality after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

“Can we please do something?” Bell Bern asked board members. “Can we please listen to the voices of people who are in the streets?”

Dane County is only partway through the budget process. Board members were not taking any action on the budget Wednesday. Committees are in the process of introducing amendments.

So far, the Public Protection & Judiciary Committee has proposed only two amendments that would make cuts to the Sheriff’s Office.