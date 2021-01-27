Reshaping Madison Together Coalition hopes to reshape Madison politics

“What Reshaping Madison Together really serves to do is that it provides an onramp for anybody to start engaging with the work, anyone who has a desire to elevate the voice of your neighbors,” Ramirez Gomez said. “It allows us to be stronger together, to build a concentrated effort to bring some of these rights that we believe every human should have.”

Ramirez Gomez said RMT is different from local political groups that support candidates in that the coalition puts policy goals front and center while also supporting local organizing efforts to “foment movement here in Madison.”

“I look at (RMT) as a central hub for people doing the work and for people to bring all of their perspectives in because the work isn't just electoral,” Ramirez Gomez said. “If you are trying to fight for liberation from a purely electoral realm, you're not going to get very far. If you're looking at fighting for liberation simply out in the street, you're not going to get very far.”