Republicans would need a banner year to secure veto-proof majorities in both chambers

GOP prospects of securing supermajorities in the Wisconsin Legislature, which already strongly favors Republicans thanks in large part to legislative maps drawn to protect their majority, has become a recurring trend in state elections.

While national issues like inflation, combined with local concerns over crime and education, suggest a favorable Nov. 8 election for Republicans, the party would need a banner year if it hopes to gain veto-proof majorities in both the state Senate and Assembly.

The possibility of veto-proof majorities is enticing for Republicans — who currently hold 61 of the Assembly's 99 seats and 21 of the Senate's 33 seats — as a means to advance conservative policies by removing from the equation Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Evers has vetoed more than 100 GOP-authored bills in his first term, including measures to alter state elections, limit unemployment benefits and expand school choice waivers.

Obtaining Republican supermajorities in both chamber is possible but not especially likely this upcoming election, UW-Madison political science professor Barry Burden said.

"What I think is very unlikely is that Evers wins reelection and Republicans make enough gains in the Legislature to have a supermajority," Burden said. "It's not impossible, but I think that combination is pretty remote."

But if Republicans win a legislative supermajority and gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels beats Evers, a supermajority would be a largely moot point, said John Johnson, research fellow in the Lubar Center for Public Policy Research and Civic Education at Marquette Law School.

In any case, veto-proof majorities would only be significant if achieved in both chambers, as both are needed to successfully override a governor's veto.

In a 4-3 decision on April 15, the Wisconsin Supreme Court adopted legislative boundaries drawn by state Republicans, reversing the court’s previous decision after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected maps drawn by Evers. Those maps would have maintained, but reduced, GOP majorities in the Legislature.

A split ruling by the state’s high court last year established that Wisconsin's next maps would need to be drawn with minimal changes to previous boundaries, which have afforded Republicans nearly unbreakable majorities in both chambers.

Johnson's analysis of the new maps — using the results of the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections and the 2018 gubernatorial election as a baseline — found that if half of voters statewide went for Democrats and the other half went for Republicans, Democratic candidates could expect to win just 36 of the Assembly’s 99 seats and 10 of the Senate’s 33 seats.

Republicans would need a 7.2-point statewide advantage, or 53.6% of the vote, in order to have a chance of securing a two-thirds supermajority in the Assembly, according to the analysis.

For Democratic candidates, the party would have to secure a 12.4-point statewide victory, or 56.2% of the vote, to have a shot at winning the 50 Assembly seats needed to hold a simple majority in the chamber. Democrats would need a 10.6-point statewide victory to secure a majority in the Senate.

The new maps all but ensure GOP majorities in both chambers, but Republicans only need one seat in the Senate, while holding all existing seats, to reach the two-thirds majority needed to override a governor's veto in that chamber.

Potential GOP pickups in the Senate include the 25th Senate District, which will be open this fall with Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley, D-Mason, not seeking another term. In that district, former GOP Rep. Romaine Quinn faces former Ashland City Council member Kelly Westlund. The district has a 7-point Republican lean under new maps.

Incumbent Jeff Smith, D-Brunswick, is seeking another term in the 31st Senate District. That district maintains the same 2-point Republican lean under new maps. Smith faces Republican Dave Estenson on Nov. 8.

"I would be surprised if Republicans don't win a supermajority in the Senate," Johnson said. "That seems quite a bit more likely than not."

Johnson said Republicans winning a two-thirds majority in the Assembly would be "the whole ball game," but added such gains may be a stretch even in a good year for the party.

Johnson said Republicans are almost certain to pick up the 13th Assembly District, which is currently held by Rep. Sara Rodriguez, who will not seek reelection this year as she joins Evers on the ticket for lieutenant governor. New maps shifted what was a near evenly split district to one with a 16-point GOP lean.

Incumbent Rep. Steve Doyle, D-Onalaska, is seeking another term in his 94th Assembly District, which has a 1-point Republican advantage. Doyle faces Republican Ryan Huebsch on Nov. 8. The 74th Assembly District seat is open with Rep. Beth Meyers not seeking another term and holds a 1-point Republican lean. Republican Chanz Green faces Democrat John Adams for the rural northern Wisconsin district.

Other Assembly districts currently held by Democrats that could be viewed by Republicans as targets include the 73rd, 71st and 54th, which have 1-point, 7-point and 9-point Democratic leans, respectively.

The hurdles for a GOP supermajority are compounded by Wisconsin's notoriously razor-thin statewide elections. President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump in the state by about 21,000 votes, or less than 1 percentage point. In 2016, Trump beat Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton by about 1 point, or fewer than 23,000 votes, and in 2018 Evers defeated incumbent Republican Gov. Scott Walker by about 1 point, or fewer than 30,000 votes.

An analysis of the Legislature’s maps by PlanScore, a program that predicts precinct-level votes for districts based on past election results and U.S. Census data led by the Campaign Legal Center, a national nonprofit that advocates for nonpartisan maps, found that, under a 48% Democratic versus 52% Republican vote share in a statewide election, Republicans would end up holding 66% of the state’s Assembly seats and 64% of the seats in the Senate.

"It feels wrong for the legislative races to seem irrelevant, but to be perfectly honest, I do think they’re kind of made irrelevant by the degree of gerrymandering that exists," Johnson said.

"I think the outcomes that have any realistic chance of occurring are Evers getting reelected and remaining to have an overwhelmingly Republican legislature — though not one that can override his veto without the help of some Democrats — or him losing, at which point it’s sort of a moot point whether or not Republicans have a supermajority in the legislature," Johnson added.

Should Republicans win not only the governor's office, but also supermajorities in both chambers, such a scenario could create an interesting dynamic between the Legislature and Michels.

The resulting situation would be "mostly happy," Burden said, saying Michels would be expected to sign many of the bills Evers vetoed.

But even if Michels vetoed a Republican bill, Burden said, the GOP-led Legislature would likely back away.

"It would be a big step for them to override their own party's governor," he said, adding that the Republicans would likely work behind the scenes to prevent that from happening.

Michels, the co-owner of Brownsville-based construction company Michels Corp., has pledged to work with both parties if elected governor this fall. He's also pledged to sign most, if not all, of the GOP-authored bills that Evers vetoed.

But he hasn't always completely aligned with Republican leaders on all matters. For example, Michels has called for a complete overhaul of the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

Michels wants to replace the Elections Commission with what he has called "WEC 2.0," an agency made up of appointees from each of the state's eight congressional districts. Michels has not provided specifics on who would appoint the new agency's members or what the partisan makeup of any new board would be.

Both Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu have signaled opposition to dissolving the Elections Commission in the past.

Michels, who has been endorsed by Trump, earlier this year said the 2020 election was "maybe" stolen and that decertifying the election's results would be "on the table" if he's elected governor.